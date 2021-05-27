Funeral services will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Free Lutheran Church of Edinburg for Wayne Nygard, who went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 10, 2021, at home with his loving wife, family, and Hospice by his side. Military rites will be provided by the Edinburg American Legion and the U. S. Air Force Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at Odalen Lutheran Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the Tollefson Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page. A video of the service will be posted to the website following the funeral service.
Wayne Lyle Nygard was born in Grafton on December 31, 1950, to Johnny and Myrtle Stella (Skrogstad) Nygard. Wayne attended Tiber School District No. 77 for 5 years then transferred to Edinburg Public School where he graduated. He proudly served his country in the Air Force for four years. He worked as a missile electrician on the guidance system for the Hound Dog missile. He was grave digger for 26 years and hobby farmer over 40 years. At age 50, he began working for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans as a financial representative where he thoroughly enjoyed helping others. He met the love of his life, Elin Jerstad, at a Bible study picnic in Cavalier. He knew quickly Elin was the one, but she took some convincing. They were married on March 7th, 1981, and recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. He was a faithful servant of the Lord: teaching Sunday school, serving through pulpit fill, sitting on the church council, leading others to faith in Jesus, and helping those in need. Adherence to the scriptures was very important pertaining to every aspect of life. He boldly shared his faith. He had a deep passion for the great outdoors. Gardening, berry-picking, hunting, and raising farm critters brought him much joy. He was a dynamic storyteller and historical reference. He loved learning and teaching. He was active in his community in multiple ways, including 4-H, school field trips, and community service projects. He took pride in his Norwegian heritage, promoting it through Sons of Norway, lyceums at area schools, and carrying out family and holiday traditions. He was known for his cookies, breads, and pies, which he loved to share with others.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Elin; daughter Anne Kristine (Jack) Hanks; son Jon Nygard; and daughter Tina (Scott) Stockdill, granddaughter Eliana Hanks; sister Joyce Nygard; brother Rodney (Jan) Nygard; sister-in-law Adriana Nygard; many nieces and nephews, as well as honorary daughter Betty Hurst and honorary grandsons: Jason Hurst, Daniel Hurst, Cody (Mariah) Ellis, and Xavier Ellis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Clinton Nygard.
The Tollefson Funeral Home of Edinburg is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.