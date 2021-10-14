A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for William “Bill” Gerald Gellner, 88, of Fargo, who died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo. A Mass of Christian Burial will also be held Monday, October 18, 2021, at Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church in Fargo. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Bill was born on May 21, 1933, in Langdon, to Phillip and Antholena Gellner. He attended country school until 9th grade and graduated high school in 1950 from St. Alphonsus High School, Langdon. In fall of 1950, he attended Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., studying Horology. In September of 1953 he moved to Fargo and worked at Neubarth Jewelry in Moorhead. He served in the Army in the Panama Canal zone during the Korean Conflict. In addition to his Horology and watchmaking work, he became a life insurance agent and worked in estate planning until his retirement in 2015. He and Roberta Thorson were united in marriage in 1958; together they had a son, Jeffrey. He enjoyed spending time with his son, Jeff, hunting, fishing, traveling throughout the country, and spending time at their lake home on Lake Eunice for 32 years. He was an avid waterfowl hunter for over 70 years, shooting his first Canadian goose at the young age of 9, shooting over 500 geese and some 300 Mallard ducks, holding high marks in trap shooting. He also enjoyed curling, golfing, bowling, and lawn dart (jarts), where a nice collection of trophies was gathered. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx and the Gophers.
Bill is survived by his son, Jeffrey, of Moorhead, Minn.; and two sisters: Elizabeth Landsem of Seattle, Wash., and Beverly (Chauncey) Rae Myers of Hillmen, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Anthelena, and siblings: Lorraine, Cecelia, Mary, Raymond and Michael.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center and Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com or www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
