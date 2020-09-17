A graveside service was held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Nekoma for William “Elmer” Boesl, 93, of Fargo, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Rosewood on Broadway in Fargo.
Elmer was born June 26, 1927, at Wales, to Peter and Helen (Schuler) Boesl. He grew up and attended school in the Mt. Carmel area. In 1948, he joined the US Army, completing his basic training at Ft. Lewis, Washington. He was then called up in 1950 and went overseas for duty in the Korean Conflict. He received many awards including a Purple Heart and Silver Star before being honorably discharged in December of 1951. He married Dorothy Schons on December 28, 1957, in Langdon. Together, they had eight children. Dorothy passed away in 1989. He then married Jean Biby on August 15, 1998, at Churches Ferry. He worked in various grain elevators and drove semi and truck for various companies throughout his life. He was a jack-of-all-trades who enjoyed tinkering and fixing all things. He did woodworking and made several wonderful creations for anyone who asked. One of his specialties was children’s adirondack chairs. He enjoyed learning and visiting with everyone. He was quick with a comment or opinion but truly loved having conversations with everyone. His sense of humor, handshakes, and hugs will be greatly missed.
Surviving Elmer are wife Jean; his children: Randy (Mona) Boesl of Covington, Wash., Rick Boesl of Ryrie, ID, Toni (Alan) Halvorson of Casselton, Helen Nelson, Steve “Beaver” Boesl, Dan Boesl of Kemp, TX, and Jackie (Steve) Johnson of Clark, Colo.; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings: Emeric (Faye) Boesl and Leona (Pat) Howatt – both of Langdon; and several wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorothy; daughter Colleen; daughter-in-law Nina; and siblings: Marie, Mildred, Allen, Harold, Mark, Eugene, and Peter.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
