Is it over yet?
Some things are just so terrible, so horrible, so cringe-inducing that you simply cannot wait for it to end. Experiences like this can make you a better person, or so I’m told. Personally, I can think of better ways to become a better person.
You know, of course, about what I’m referring to. It’s on just about everybody’s mind and is consuming so much of my time that it’s shocking I have time to sit still and enjoy a cup of coffee. The amount of information coming in on what could happen, what has happened, how to fix it, how to prevent the undesired outcome, etc... is beyond overwhelming. Each and every entity that can comment has.
So, who do you follow? Who do you trust to give the best answers? Who is being accurate, and who is twisting things to fit their needs or agenda? Hard to say. All I know is that I can’t wait till this is over.
Of course, even once the end is reached, there will still be bellyaching and controversy on what could have prevented and what should have happened. As a whole, humanity is rarely fully satisfied. Even more so when emotions run high.
Still, we are only in the beginning stages. It’s hard to imagine what it will be like once this is all over with. Hopefully more peaceful, but I highly doubt it. After all, many are invested in the outcome they want. Some people may have even “bet the farm” so to speak on what they hope to have happen. At this point, it is entirely too early to tell what will happen when this is all over.
For the moment though, the beginning stages are painful to witness. It’s a tough thing to call and even more so with so many different possibilities as well as factors that can affect the outcome. These variables that make it tough are also the very things that are needed to make the entire thing possible to reach it’s end.
So, with so much at stake and so little control left to the individual, all many of us can do is sit and wait. Suffer through. Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst. But really there is not a thing at the micro scale that could or can be done at this point to determine what the macro result will be.
So until whatever the “it” is for you that has you up at nights, angry, scared, cringing and just downright irritable is over, hang in there. It will soon be over.
