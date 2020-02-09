Laughter makes working out easier
I am not a fan of working out. It’s incredibly boring and repetitious. Previously I have mused on the need for fun at work and having a good laugh certainly makes work more enjoyable. I believe the same goes for working out.
I know one of the most common phrases is - if you can talk, you are not working hard enough during exercise. I disagree. If you can still talk while putting your body through its paces - that is an indication of physical fitness, not a lack of motivation.
Am I a physical trainer? No. Do I have any experience in helping someone else become physically fit? Nope. Not unless you count that time in college my friend asked me to do a 5 a.m. boot camp at the wellness center. Let me tell you this now, I almost got kicked out. Now, the reason I almost got kicked out was because, at the time, I was already doing 5 a.m. workouts cause I was insane. I still do it sometimes, so I can say that without blinking.
My penchant for wanting to have fun while working out made the boot camp more enjoyable for my friend because I would participate to my full ability, push her to do the same, and be cracking jokes the entire time leaving us both laughing while sweating up a storm. The people in charge of the boot camp though....they were not as amused.
There were others there who were just beginning to get in shape. Because I was obviously not at that stage, there were some dark stares thinking I was making fun of others. I started making my jokes louder for everyone to hear. I figured getting up before 5 a.m. to make the boot camp was punishment enough for those in the program and, therefore, couldn’t we all use a little humor to get the day started?
I didn’t get kicked out. I did, however, try to keep the jokes and laughter more in line with general humor rather than the inside jokes between my friend and me. Nobody likes those jokes anyway.
That habit of wanting to have some humor to take my mind off the boredom that is physical fitness is still with me to this day. Sometimes I watch one of those early morning news shows; sometimes I watch comedy specials. It’s tough now to find things to laugh at.
I highly encourage everyone to consider having a good laugh while having a good workout.
