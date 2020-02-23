Making the rounds and always popular
Facebook is a smorgasbord of randomness that is sometimes true but most of the time- false. It’s a great social media platform to mislead many someones as it is far easier and well within human nature to read the headline, agree, and share immediately before, if ever, reading said item.
One of the most popular posts that gets shared over and over and makes its rounds, especially when Congress or the President have dismal approval ratings, is the term limits for congressional members. Currently, within the House of Representatives, there is some interesting legislation that does just that!
H. J. RES. 20 was submitted to the House Judiciary committee on January 3, 2019. It was a joint resolution put forward by a Republican proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to limit the number of terms that a member of Congress may serve. As we all learned in social studies, following the unprecedented running of Franklin Delano Roosevelt for a third term during World War II and his subsequent win, Congress put a kabash on any president serving more than two terms. The fact that a member of congress has put forward a similar forced retirement clause to be added to the Constitution is beyond bizarre- especially now, when the longest serving member of Congress currently in office is 36 year veteran of public service Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
I did my due diligence, however, and researched who was the longest uninterrupted member of Congress. That honor goes to John Dingall, a Democrat from Michigan, who was sent repeatedly back to D.C. for 59 years before he finally retired from office.
So what is this joint resolution's propose? For starters, representatives that have served three terms as a representative are no longer eligible for election to the House of Representatives. On the Senate side, they get the presidential treatment and are limited to only two terms as a senator.
The clincher, to hopefully see the resolution pass, is that no term beginning before the date of the ratification of the resolution will be taken into account in determining eligibility for election or appointment according to the amendment guidelines. So, those in the club get to stay but have to start their countdown to leave office if they are re-elected in the next election.
Will this resolution pass? Doubtful. American politics has shown that what many in these positions want is power. Power comes with time. Can’t get a whole lot of power if you have an expiration date. Would be nice, though, and could potentially be a game changer should it be passed by Congress.
It’s been over a year since it was first introduced so its own deadline is approaching. If the Judiciary Committee doesn’t act on it...poof! So the same battle cry will continue on in Facebook limbo, making its rounds and encouraging the grumblings of term limits for all elected officials.
