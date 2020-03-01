Swimsuits in winter
Every year shortly after Christmas retailers begin putting swimsuits on their floors. For as long as I have noticed this I have always thought, this is super weird. It’s January/February. It’s negative some degrees most days. There is snow. Everywhere. But there are swimsuits. Not just a few - a lot. It’s weird.
I have pondered this a number of times, usually upon the first visual of the massive collection available. The remaining time in the store my inner dialogue is trying to rationalize why they are even in the store, because as I’ve said, it’s incredibly odd that they are even there to begin with.
I have come up with a few different reasons that they appear in the middle of winter. One of the first ones is the marketing opportunity. The second is the holiday weight gain crowd. The third is the spring break vacations that many are fond of.
As to the first reason, the marketing opportunity, my theory is that this makes some consumers think happy thoughts which leads to more purchases. Another thing that this reason could be used ties into the second one I think makes the most sense- the holiday weight gain. It happens. So, why would clothing makers make the realization you gained a few over the holidays even worse by putting out the swimsuit so soon after? More encouragement to spend money. After the holidays there is a slump in the economy as people recover. Less spending by consumers means less revenue for many suppliers. How do they beat that? Well, they provide encouragement to spend, enter the swimsuit section.
Two things happen around the dead of winter for a lot of people- the need to fulfill the new year’s resolutions to get healthy and the need to get a new size in clothing, which logically would mean an up-sale in athletic clothing, right? Maybe, but workout clothes are not brain shockers. Put on workout clothes, and you are ready to work out....hopefully. Put on a swimsuit, in the fitting rooms that don’t provide room to back up so you are RIGHT THERE in front of a mirror. It can be pretty awful. I hate fitting rooms. Two things can happen- you react to the view and proceed to set course and/or you put the swimsuit in the shopping cart.
So, that reaction, or lack of, has now encouraged a purchase and possibly more purchases from other suppliers to follow said course of action that one was made. BOOM! Boost in economic spending thanks to marketing gimmicks that guilt-trip the consumer.
The final option for the “why are these out already?” is that after the holidays many people need a vacation. A lot of people like warm places with sunny skies and sandy beaches. I am not one of them, possible reason for my musing on this, but a lot of people do. Therefore, they need the swimsuit to enjoy said sun and sand or whatever they need a swimsuit for.
I have no idea if any of these theories are actually correct. This is just me trying to rationalize why swimsuits are available in January.
