Mind your biscuits
There is a lot going on in the world. I mean A LOT. Politics, geopolitics, climate/weather, markets, gossip, celebrity, royalty...anything that can be commented on or dissected is being covered and dissected.
It’s insane.
I have yet to figure out the thrall that commenting on a complete stranger’s life and life choices holds for people. Nothing that a stranger says should or will hold weight with another stranger. So for the masses to comment on a subject that they personally have zero involvement with, it’s weird.
Commenting on larger issues such as politics, geopolitics, climate, markets etc. That is more like what should be discussed. The macro instead of the micro. It is nice though when one of the micro makes epic waves within their macro. I’m talking, of course, about that opening monologue of the Golden Globes made by Ricky Gervais. That was funny because it was true.
Celebrities in general have placed themselves in positions of being under a microscope so when their actions are called out for what they are, it’s fair. For the celebrities that decide being celebrity is not for them and step back, they deserve that option. This time I refer to the conniption occurring in regards to the recent decision made by that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Public life isn’t working for them. They asked to step back. Who cares? Give up what comes with that public life and move on. I doubt they will struggle.
Voicing opinion is not, nor should it be, condemned. That is a right. What is not a right is to pick apart someone else’s life for your own entertainment. Mind your own biscuits.
