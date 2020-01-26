Celebrate what you can when you can
If you have New Year’s resolutions and are keeping to them, celebrate that. If you have a goal in mind and are making progress, celebrate that. Did your child finally do that thing you have been trying to get them to do for months? Celebrate.
Of course, don’t do destructive celebrating. Celebrate in a way that compliments the reason you are celebrating. Also, be sure the complimenting celebration is also in moderation.
So why celebrate what you can, when you can? Because every goal met, every accomplishment achieved, every scrap of validation earned should be. Also, because if you celebrate life in general-just imagine how happy you would be.
I seek silver linings in everything. There has to be something in every bad situation that is even remotely good. So celebrate that. Never tempt fate by asking the forbidden question. Bites you every time.
By celebrating what you can, when you can, you are infusing a little bit of joy into life. At a time when there seems to be very little joy found in the world, grasping onto every opportunity to have fun should be a no brainer.
Celebrating what you can, when you can, will, hopefully, make the year not quite so much of a downer. By having the mindset that happiness is a priority and a goal, perhaps an entire attitude can change.
Life is tough enough that constantly being down on yourself offers little to promote the growth that you may be seeking. Taking those few moments to pat yourself on the back or give another the recognition they earned should be done regularly.
I’m not saying that everyone should get the “participation” treatment. That defeats the purpose of celebrating. Just be happy with what you have accomplished and celebrate the little things.
