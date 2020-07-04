Let sleeping dogs lie
We are just over halfway through 2020. For me, this is actually cause to celebrate cause if, like me, you read news daily, this year has been absolutely nuts. So much so, I wonder if we have become numb to it.
Much like the dogs in Ivan Pavlov's study, when the news comes on we are slowly being conditioned to expect it to be bad. This conditioning, if it remains for the remaining of the year, could prove deadly for the newspaper industry and journalism alike. If no one wants to read the honest news or hear the honest truth on news, the entire premise for the industry will stutter and fall.
Already, there are signs of this. While for years the major news networks have been shifting toward opinion rather than reporting, the spread of this is making its way into smaller news sources. When local news becomes local opinion then where will the fourth estate be?
Much like freedom of speech, a free press is crucial to the democratic process. There are journalists out there that report. There are news sources that don't put opinion first and news second. There are still local news and national outlets that put the crux of events before the almighty dollar. Opinions are a commentator's way of making money. Too many have placed their trust in these commentators to give them straight news.
The small town newspapers across the nation depend on advertising just like those high dollar commentators. Being able to have an audience is crucial to the survival of the news industry. The times may be changing and a shift may be occurring, but let the sleeping dogs of major media lie and give the small town underdog a chance to prove they are the best in show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.