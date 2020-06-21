A tale of two hunters
My family has two hunting dogs - Shelby, an older chocolate lab, and Misty, the young upstart black lab. Both dogs are family companions and live the good life. Thanks to COVID-19, I have spent a lot of time outdoors with my kiddos and my dogs. I noticed something.
Shelby has the experience behind her but lacks the drive now. She is a first-rate retriever but doesn't really have it in her anymore to go after that ball and bring it back without question. She will take off at a trot, wander around, than come back, lay down and look for her pets for a job well done. I give them to her because she at least trotted out there a few times and made the effort.
Misty is newer to the work that we have set her up for. She knows the rules and what to do. She is tireless and ready to go after that ball no matter how many times I throw it and brings it back to me ready for her next job. Doesn't matter how far, how fast, or how bouncy that ball is, she chases it down and brings it back. Even when the play time is done and she can relax, she is ready and eager to take on that bouncing menace.
When hunting season comes the decision on who to take on the trip may be hard because Shelby has the familiarity and experience, but Misty has the endurance and the drive to do a job well done. Who would you take?
