When coronavirus first hit the news and made headlines, I looked up the symptoms and what the initial findings were for how it affected the body. I knew those symptoms. I knew what the effect of them were like for someone on a intimate level. I knew what it was like to watch and not be able to do anything to help. I knew what others were experiencing as they dealt with COVID -19, both in caring for a patient and suffering from it. I knew because I went through that with my mother.
My mother was an amazing woman. She was everything to me, and the last five years I had with her were spent with her as she went through cancer treatments for a rare and essentially terminal form of breast cancer. I adapted my life to make hers better and safer. My schedule for school, choice in education, health care and social life were adapted. Cancer didn't care though, it was already inside. It reached her lungs. She fought. She died. My adaptions to secure her health only went so far.
What COVID means to me is the ability to have those adaptions be even more successful this time in protecting others. It means that hearing the stories of how people suffocated would have been preventable. How they would cough and cough with no end until gasping for breath and still not being able to feel that relief would most likely not have occurred if proper precautions were followed. The mild symptoms for some turns into a battle to live as the oxygen needed to survive just didn't reach far enough inside of them. It's terrible to watch. It's terrible to hear. It's just terrible to know that each new positive test has the potential to be one new death.
Those that do recover are also facing a battle they did not sign up for. COVID19 ravages the body causing damage to internal organs. Lungs are no longer able to work properly as they did before. Healthy individuals now face years of struggle to breath and return to normal activity levels. It didn't matter if they followed precautions and adapted their life. It didn't matter because there was someone who didn't.
I'm sharing my reason for empathy and compassion to those that are afraid of getting this. Those who have pre-existing conditions like Cystic Fibrosis. Those that have compromised immune systems making their chance of survival if they get it so much less than that healthy individual. The awareness that there are very simple, yet effective, measures that everyone can do needs to be pushed. It's been months now that American citizens have had the ability to adapted to what needs to be done. Resistance to these measures doesn't mean anything to the future other than as a historical footnote. What do you want to be remembered for during this time. What does COVID mean to you?
