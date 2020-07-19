This one's for the dogs
My days are spent writing inside or playing outside. As the days get hotter and shorter, morning is play time. It's also bath time for my dogs.
A good scrub and rinse drying two labs off can be a challenge. Lucky for me they do love to fetch a bouncy ball. This is the recipe for all-around insta-dry, happy, and tired family members.
On bath day, I noticed something quite fascinating. My older dog, Shelby, is a lot more spry and willing to go after the ball when it's an easy retrieve, only a toss of a few feet. She, however, had developed a strategy for the longer throws. She waits about halfway out there. If she doesn't get the ball she harasses Misty the whole way back to me.
Sometimes it works. Misty gives up the ball, and Shelby, the little cheater, trots up to me as if she ran the whole way out and back to bring me the ball. Of course, she loses interest in working for the ball and hanging out where she had a chance and just waits to harrass Misty right by me.
During this entire show, however, there is Misty - dedicated and diligent in making the effort no matter how tired she is to go after it. Got to love the dog that is eager, ready, willing, and - above all -dedicated to her job.
