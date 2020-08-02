The time for faith
To say that 2020 has been a roller coaster ride is fair. To say that it has reached Bibilical proportions in terms of events may be a bit of reach, but then again, maybe not. Am I a savant of the Bible and its literature? No, not even close. No one is, and if they say they are, more than likely they just want your money.
That is an entirely different musing, but the idea that I want to focus on now is that these are actually times where faith is huge, and I'll tell you why. One of the things about humanity is that we have a belief in something beyond us - the belief in a high power that has some control over our lives in some way - the belief that we are not going through this alone.
As a historian, which I know isn't really a thing cause anybody can read historical accounts, there are numerous ways of recording the thousands of deities that humanity has and still does worship to this day. From the Stone Age and the first imprint on a cave wall and the massive structures left behind to now, the majority of humanity seeks and justifies many things through the concept of a higher power.
There is comfort in believing. There is peace in believing. There is solace in believing. During times like 2020, when everything including bugs seems to be going awry, humanity reaches for that which provides these things. We reach for our family and friends during times of strain. The support we find there is not unlike the feeling many get from believing.
These are the times of faith in ourselves and others to reach the shore when it feels like our raft is quickly sinking. These are, indeed, times of faith as humanity has to find hope in itself that tomorrow can be better.
