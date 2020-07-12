A piece of work
Every once in a while without even trying, I come across a real piece of work. The fact that many times it smacks you dead in the face and demands to be noticed and considered means details are usually missed.
Many of these pieces of work are crafted by hand. Folk art, such as rosemaling designs from Norway or the intricate knots used in Celtic art, are famous and eye-catching. My childhood was filled with Norwegian tradition juxtaposed against Celtic folklore and art. These pieces of work are part of my identity, and when I find pieces such as Celtic knot jewelry or Norwegian food items like krumkake (no lutefisk for me - the memory of the smell stills haunts me). The food of Norway and the art are as familiar to me as the Celtic stories and intricate designs.
I know I am not the only one who can recall interesting finds such as a beautiful rosemaling design on an oil can. Still wish I would have picked up that piece just for the uniqueness of it. Many older generations can share stories of their parents actually practicing these truly inspiring examples of heritage.
It brings me joy to view these pieces of work to see how that artist crafted it - to find the details, the story. After all, it takes work to make krumkaka and lefse. It takes work to study and examine the knots made famous by the Celts. These crafters spent time making something, and the person who made a rosemaling design on an old oil can had to be a real piece of work themselves.
