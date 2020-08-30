Home
Fall is my favorite time of year. It's also a very sad time as both my parents and maternal grandparents left this world in late autumn. Still, fall feels like home to me.
This lead me to musing about what "home" means. Is it a location? Is it a place where all treasures are kept? Is it where you can finally relax? Is home a place you search for, or is it where you are found? References to what "home" is lies scattered throughout literature, film, and song. Each creator attempting to define what seems so easily understood yet is vastly different to each person - from Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz chanting there is no place like home to take me home country roads by John Denver.
I noticed something a while ago. Upon reflection, I began to understand just the reference to "home" was saying. Home is not a place. It's a people - the people who know you, accept you, love you. The people that, when you call, lend a hand.
The reason I find this understanding of home to be so important is because of my upbringing and current situation in the world. I moved around as a child quite a bit. I can easily pack and unpack. Each new location is just another name of where I've been.
The current situation in the world with all its upheavals and unknowns is frustrating at best and frightening at its worst. Having a place where you feel safe is so important in times like these. We turn to the familiar. We turn to what we understand and know. We turn for home.
My home is where my family is. My family can be found in a Langdon, in Bismarck, in Fargo, in the southwest corner of the state raising cattle and on the Fort Berthold reservation raising crops on land my grandfather bought.
My home is where my family is. My home is here. My hometown is North Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.