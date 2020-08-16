Where's the Outlet?
I recently had some electrical work done to my house (Thanks to Derak Mostoller Electric!), and one of the things I noticed was I had a lot of outlets. I mean a lot. I counted. For the floorplan we have, there seemed to be an overabundance.
Now typically, that's not a bad thing. If there is one thing I hate is not having enough outlets and having to stretch cords all over the place to plug things in - talk about tripping hazards and a headache. In this instance, the question of 'where's the outlet' became where isn't there an outlet?
The reason I bring this up is because prior to having Mostoller Electric out, some outlets were used too much, others not enough. Some outlets only half-worked, and some outlets didn't work at all. It was frustrating to say the least and worrisome at most.
This is lovely metaphor for so many things. I could use it to rant about the major media, a well-known favorite topic of mine. I could use it with economics, world relations, government...so many possibilities for how this analogy could be utilized - all serious and in need of a fresh viewpoint. However, there is another use for outlets that is more pertinent to our current trying times.
Outlets, by definition, are ways to release something. What many people need right now is an outlet for their emotions. For me, I particularly enjoy reading and graphic design. It's a way to escape reality and focus on something else for awhile. I can create interesting and thought-provoking images. I can dabble or hone my skills in the program. I can travel to another land - live someone else's life. I can find an outlet for what I cannot contain any longer.
These types of activities are more important than ever as the stress of our current reality is overwhelming us. Adults, kids, teens - we all need to look where our outlet is. Is it healthy? Safe? Non-destructive or “safe” destructive? As you read this, I hope you thought of the outlets that you use. If not, ask yourself, where is the outlet?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.