How perceptive of you
Election years suck. Let's be honest about that. The reason they suck is that suddenly everyone else is wrong, and nobody is right. That's the power of perception. Perception is powerful.
Just like magicians in Las Vegas, the slight-of-hand tricks and misdirection are utilized in every method available (in some cases even illegally). What sets you apart becomes the main talking point and the misdeeds of the incumbent becomes the combative stance.
In some elections, the talking points and misdeeds are truly significant. In most elections, however, they are Shakespeare's "...a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing." In these days of cable news, it can feel like everything is a big thing.
Some elections are very much David vs. Goliath, and there is no way that tiny little slingshot and rock will complete the deed of defeat. Of course, that is all perception. In reality, the strongest can fall easily, the shoe-in becomes shoe-less. The life of the party becomes the buzz kill. All it takes is the accurate arrow and a bullseye that can be seen. When are elections foregone conclusions and when are shocking upsets possible? Again, it's a matter of perception. It's only possible once it begins to be perceived as possible.
We tend to reelect incumbents because most of them remain the same public servants that we picked for their office. However, some change and swing to the extremes to move higher within their party. Sometimes we don't reelect an incumbent simply because they've been in that office for too long and seem to be just going through the motions. Some challengers are rebels (both on the right and on the left) that just want to burn everything down. Some challengers are public service-minded people that seek out elected office. Lastly, some challengers are just regular citizens who have grown angry at the direction the government is going and simply have said, "ENOUGH!"
Election years don't have to suck. All we have to do is to remember that nobody is totally right and nobody is totally wrong. Perception is everything. It determines what is possible and what is impossible. Perceptions of challengers and incumbents determine election results.
