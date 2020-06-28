Don't Get Burned
Many North Dakotans, especially in our corner of the state, celebrate having Scandinavian heritage - the tough and resilient people that weather every storm. While it is true that we are a stoic lot, there is one area of our shared heritage where I wish more people would realize is actually quite delicate.
Those of Scandinavian descent are often blessed with incredibly pale skin tones. I, being one of those “skin white as snow”, have spent the majority of my life well covered during the summer and have become an expert in sunscreen and sun protective clothing. Trust me, I have suffered through only a few severe sunburns, but those few times are well remembered as being incredibly painful.
What makes sunshine so hard on the skin is the ultraviolet radiation, UVA rays and UVB rays. So when looking for products for protection, it is important to understand what you are looking at. There are two different types of measurements used for products meant to protect from the sun's rays-ultraviolet protection factor (UPF), which measures the amount of UV radiation that can penetrate fabric and reach your skin, and sun protection factor, or SPF, which is based on the time it takes for UV-exposed skin to redden. This means that if you burn after 20 minutes, a sunscreen with an SPF 15 sunscreen may protect your skin 15 times longer when used correctly. Another important distinction: UPF measures both UVB and UVA rays, while SPF measures only UVB.
Sunscreen wears away and must constantly be reapplied. Many times there is also other components in the product that could be potentially harmful over long term exposure. Other issues such as the product not living up to expectations can leave you not only feeling red but your skin red as well.
As a redhead, knowing what to look for in products to protect my skin is second nature now. Sunscreen is still a must for areas that are not covered, but it is also a lot easier to invest in clothes that offer protection from UV radiation from both spectrums (UVB and UVA). When looking for clothing that will offer sun protection, take it from me, if it doesn't offer a UPF of 50 - it is not worth it. A UPF 50 fabric will block about 98 percent of the sun’s rays. With only two percent or 1/50th of the sun's rays allowed to penetrate to your skin, you are reducing your exposure risk significantly.
Don't get burned this summer. Take the precautions to protect your skin and avoid the painful sunburn by wearing sunscreen and sun protective clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.