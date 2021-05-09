Little known North Dakota history…
May 23, 2000, was a very unusual and interesting day in North Dakota. Most people who live here aren’t aware of what happened, but for those who are, it was a historic day. Seven Canadian premiers (equivalent to governor) and the Canadian ambassador to the United States were in the state for a lengthy meeting. They included Gary Doer, Manitoba; Ujjal Dosangh, British Columbia; Roy Romanow, Saskatchewan; Ralph Klein, Alberta; Pat Duncan, Yukon Territory; Stephen Kakfwi, Northwest Territories; Paul Okalik, Nunavut Territory and Ambassador Raymond Chretien.
The meeting, called the Western Premiers Conference, also included North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer and Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, who were members of the Western Governors Association. It was the first day of a three-day conference that was held in Brandon, Manitoba. Since the International Peace Garden is close to Brandon, the premiers decided their first day of the conference would be in the peace garden.
First off, the entire conference was held on the American side of the peace garden because there weren’t any buildings large enough on the Canadian side to accommodate such a meeting. Canadian TV was all over this, and several news crews came down from Winnipeg to get highlights for that night’s broadcast, including CBWFT-TV, the CBC’s French service on channel 13. It’s the first time its news crew had been in North Dakota since 1997.
When the initial meeting convened, Manitoba Premier Doer was the chair, and he started the session by saying, “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but welcome to North Dakota,” with Gov. Schafer sitting beside him.
Doer and Romanow were the only premiers who had ever been in North Dakota before the meeting. Chretien, who is a nephew of Prime Minister Jean Chretien, hadn’t been. He brought a message to the conference from the prime minister.
Another unusual thing that happened was ceremonial. All three territorial premiers joined hands and together walked across the border into North Dakota. All three of them were completely delighted by that because they never had that chance living in the Far North.
It was also a historic day for Kakfwi to make a special announcement that would resonate through the Canadian economy for years to come, an announcement made on North Dakota soil. Kakfwi said that diamonds had been discovered in the high Arctic, and they were soon to be mined by DeBeers, a company that had strong ties to the South African diamond industry. He said it was going to change the economy in the Far North like turning on a light switch, and it did. Polar Bear Diamonds, which they became known as, were available in jewelry stores across Canada two years later and remain, to this day, a quality option in choosing diamonds.
The premiers, of course, toured the peace garden from the cantina to the peace chapel and everything in between. Several of them remarked about such a wonderful place, with part of it in Manitoba they never knew about, including the tens of thousands of flowers along the paths. During lunch, the premiers, governors, and ambassadors toasted each other with a glass of champagne.
But it wasn’t all ceremony and promotion. There was some serious work to do. Premiers and governors unanimously endorsed a framework establishing an ongoing cooperative relationship between western provinces/territories and states. The agreement committed western premiers and governors to meet annually to discuss regional issues of mutual interest, identify and develop opportunities for cooperation, and foster closer relations between western states and provinces/territories. They noted face to face meetings were key to building relationships and expressed their hope that this meeting in North Dakota would help resolve disagreements that sometime arise from international partnerships. Border issues, trade, justice, and crime prevention were discussed as well as exchanging status reports on these issues.
May 23, 2000, was one of those days in our state’s history that was significant. It showed that day and continues that U.S. and Canadian officials are willing to work together to put aside their differences for the good of their states/provinces and nations.
