Sitting on a ‘gold’ mine
Is it possible these days to create wealth, wealth that comes from an idea or a product that doesn’t currently exist in this part of the world? Of course, it is, but in order to make money, you have to spend money. That’s the unfortunate part of this scenario. As the saying goes, no risk no gain.
In this case it’s property, or the lack of it that hinders someone from pursuing that wealth that is available, primarily because of a perceived consumer demand. For instance, this idea takes property and uses it to produce an agricultural product. Numerous inquiries about purchasing tracts of land in northwest North Dakota have not been successful. Large tracts of land aren’t readily available.
The optimum would most likely be 640 acres but not farmland. In fact, the ideal scenario is the vast expanses of pastureland that exists in all 53 counties in North Dakota. Some are better than others, such as in the southwest, where there is more pastureland, less crop land and a more mild climate. Some of the landowners are literally sitting on ‘gold’ mines and don’t even realize it. This idea comes from the 10-15 miles of country from Linton west to the Missouri River. Standing Rock Reservation, Adams, Hettinger, Grant and Bowman counties; that part of Emmons County; Nelson County and Logan County are ideal for this purpose.
Yes, if you start my program now, you can be on your way to financial independence, a winter home in Florida, no more late credit card fees, and you would own your own business. Here’s what it is... organic honey, hence the ‘gold’ mine.
Most of us are aware that consumption of organic agriculture products is increasing at a 16 percent rate annually, and double digit increases have been happening since the NOP was established in 2002. Organic producers are fully aware of the number of times their customers have asked them about organic honey. It’s hard to get. The forest of New Brunswick, Amish country in Ohio, small farms in Florida, and foreign countries are where you’ll find it. When it is found, it’s prohibitively expensive because there is so little of it.
According to National Organic Program (NOP) protocol, bees stay within about a mile perimeter of their hive. This is where massive pastureland comes in. A lot of that property in North Dakota has never been sprayed with any kind of chemical and already is, de facto organic. If a landowner can prove it hasn’t been sprayed in the past three years, organic certification can be granted.
Building an organic apiary is no easy task and would take some time and some money, but lo and behold, there would be a residual stream of income to go along with cattle that have always grazed the range land. People who own pastureland are most likely grazing their herds on “organic” pastureland and don’t even realize it. Some landowners say they are intimidated by the paperwork involved in becoming organic. Yes, initially, there is a lot of paperwork. But once it is completed, the paperwork becomes a working document, and many of those documents don’t have to be filled out every year unless something changes on the farm.
Prairie Rose Organic Farm near Willow City is an example of an organic beef producer. Prairie Rose can name its price for its beef because of intense consumer demand. Honey would create the same revenue, and it’s hard to believe that in a state that produces 34 million pounds of honey per year, No. 1 in the nation, none of it - zero - is organic. It could be with a little initiative to complete some paperwork that would essentially give someone a license to name their price for their product.
In addition, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture has an organic reimbursement program in which you can get up to 50 percent of your fee reimbursed. That drops the certification cost down to a minimum, so the only hurdle is that initial paperwork. Think about this for a moment: those consumers who seek out organic honey are finding it and purchasing it. It’s most likely coming from Brazil, and that’s unfortunate because the resource is here and easily available, yet nobody takes that initial step.
We always hear “buy North Dakota products” or “Dakota Grown.” Here’s is a golden opportunity.
