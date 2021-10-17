The grasshopper grind
A lot of people, especially those who live on farms and ranches, will remember how bad grasshoppers were in the 1980s, particularly in the second half of the decade when drought conditions persisted. Grasshoppers were all over the place, and rather than using mass quantities of pesticides to kill the hoppers and everything else in their paths, a Bismarck Junior College biology professor came up with a unique method of knocking out the infestation.
Mike Stoy looked for and found diseased grasshoppers. He took them back to his garage in Bismarck, and gruesome as this sounds, ground them up into a powder and sprayed the powder on healthy grasshoppers. The result of his applications were just as interesting as the pathogen he created in the first place. Stoy sought out grasshoppers that were infected with a fungus called entomophaga grylli. After he applied the diseased pathogen to healthy grasshoppers, they climbed to the top of wheat plants and died there. As a result of that, it got the name of Summit disease.
The Bismarck professor was on the cutting edge of this interesting science because land-grant universities didn’t take a serious look at this until the early 1990s. As a matter of fact, entomophaga grylli is still being studied as a logical biological control of grasshoppers.
Entomophaga grylli doesn’t affect other species of insects or animals, only three subspecies of grasshoppers. So if a mangy coyote came along and ate the dead and diseased grasshoppers, the coyote wouldn’t die from it like it might had the hoppers been poisoned with arsenic or something like it.
When Stoy was conducting his research, this control method seemed to have a lot of promise. It still does, except that science has learned that the best way to eliminate grasshoppers using this method is during warm and damp conditions – a similar environment in which mold grows. In addition, the ground up and pulverized grasshoppers don’t have a very long shelf life, so if you’re going to spend a weekend making this product in your garage, you better use it on Monday because the potency drops off dramatically the longer it sits around. However, Cornell, North Dakota State University, Texas A&M, UC-Davis and others are working on circumventing those pitfalls so they can make the war on grasshoppers more environmentally friendly. Apparently, entomophaga grylli has been used on Australian grasshoppers as well but doesn’t affect them as it does the three American grasshoppers thus has been deemed not effective by the Australian government.
Can you imagine going out and first, identifying grasshoppers with this fungus then killing them and taking them back to your laboratory where they need to dry out before you crush and grind them into powder so it can be sent through a nozzle and sprayed onto the healthy grasshoppers? That, in and of itself, could be a major time consumer not to mention the space it would take up as Dr. Stoy pointed out in losing his garage to his experiment.
You would also have to package and transport the product to the infested field where it would be applied. Chemical insecticides just seem a whole lot easier and more convenient, but the goal, even back in 1985, was for American farmers to use fewer pesticides and balance those out with intriguing biological control.
How many times did Edison fail before he got his light bulb right? How many times are the nation’s smartest entomologists going to fail until they get this vector control mastered. It could take years, but it’s a promising alternative to chemicals, something that a lot of ranchers especially would like to see because the entomophaga grylli would pose little or no harm to their cattle, while chemicals might.
In the 1930s when swarms of grasshoppers actually darkened the sky, farmers across North Dakota were using arsenic-laced grain to get rid of the hoppers. That’s all they knew at the time, besides the grasshoppers were beginning to devour fence posts. They had to do something quick.
Thirty-six years is a lot of time to research something, but maybe we should give this a little more time – anything to get rid of those miserable pests.
