A Parkinson’s promise
A University of Guelph professor in Ontario has found a solid link between herbicides and the onset of Parkinson’s disease. Previous studies had found an association between two commonly used agrochemicals (paraquat and maneb) and Parkinson’s disease. Paraquat is a chemical herbicide, or weed killer, that’s highly toxic and used all over the world. It’s one of the most common herbicides used today, but it can cause fatal poisoning when ingested or inhaled. It’s primarily used to control weed and grass growth. Maneb is an ethylene(bis)dithiocarbamate fungicide used in the control of early and late blights on potatoes and tomatoes and many other diseases of fruits, vegetables, field crops, and ornamentals.
Professor Scott Ryan has determined that low-level exposure to the pesticides disrupts cells in a way that mimics the effects of mutations known to cause Parkinson’s disease. Adding the effects of the chemicals to a predisposition for Parkinson’s disease drastically increases the risk of disease onset.
“People exposed to these chemicals are at about a 250-percent higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease than the rest of the population,” said Ryan, a professor in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology. “We wanted to investigate what is happening in this susceptible population that results in some people developing the disease.”
He said the findings indicate that we need to reassess current acceptable levels for these two agrochemicals.
“This study shows that everyone is not equal, and these safety standards need to be updated in order to protect those who are more susceptible and may not even know it.”
There is, however, some promise when it comes to Parkinson’s disease. As far as we know, there are about 2,000 North Dakota residents living with Parkinson’s, and Michael Mercury wants to help those who suffer from this disease.
Mercury, who now works with Parkinson’s patients in the Chicago metro area, is moving to Grand Forks upon retirement and is starting a farm/ranch to cater to Parkinson’s patients. He intends to use horses as a therapy which he believes could lessen the pain or severity. It may not cure Parkinson’s, but his goal is to make it somewhat easier for those who have Parkinson’s.
Mercury also will use the farm portion of his operation in such a way that Parkinson’s patients are helping themselves. His intent is to plant species that are known to have a positive effect on Parkinson’s patients and will have the patients themselves, picking, trimming, and cleaning those items. Fruits and vegetables that have a beneficial effect on Parkinson’s patients include eggplant, radishes, kidney beans, peppers, melons, peanuts, kiwi, broccoli, and cabbage. He said it’s important to understand that any produce he grows will be grown with organic practices since it’s ag chemicals, in the first place, that appear to be exasperating the disease.
Mercury admits his long-term goal is an expensive one but is one that he has been thinking about for several years already, primarily because he works with those who have Parkinson’s. It’s ironic that Mercury would choose to locate in a state that has heavy use of agricultural chemicals, but he has connections in the Grand Forks area and admits, even after a long and successful career, he couldn’t afford to purchase the property in Illinois or Indiana to make something like this happen.
It’s not known how many other places like this exist, if any exist at all. In that respect, Mercury is on the cutting edge of something new that could potentially help a lot of people, not just in North Dakota but in Minnesota and Manitoba as well.
Mercury recently presented his business plan to a group of North Dakota farm entrepreneurs who critiqued his proposal. He already has a lot going for him as he is connected to Grand Forks County, he has some capital to invest in his venture, he understands Parkinson’s disease very well, and North Dakota has plenty of room to expand in the future if that’s what needs to happen.
No promises here, but this could be good news for North Dakotans with Parkinson’s disease
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.