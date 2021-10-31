Strangely enough
Oh no! I’ve broken the law in Florida several times. I better go back and turn myself in to Tampa police! There are a lot of stupid laws in this country, including Florida and North Dakota. Some of them are so crazy, you just have to shake your head and wonder, who in God’s name would even want to create such laws? And, how can they be enforced?
Now that I know I’m a criminal in Tampa, I don’t know how I’ll handle the stress! It’s illegal to go downtown without having at least $10. I’ve broken that law several times because sometimes, to get to point B, I had to drive through downtown Tampa and at other times downtown was the destination sans $10.
Here in North Dakota, we have some whacky laws too. The following are just a few of them:
• It is illegal in Fargo to wear a hat when you are dancing.
• Fireworks are allowed only during daylight hours in Devils Lake.
• Pretzels cannot be served with beer at the same time. How did that law stick with all the beer-drinking, pretzel-eating Germans in the state?
• Sleeping with your shoes on is illegal anywhere in the state. That means the cops could go to any airport in the middle of the night and probably get their quota for the month because it’s doubtful delayed travelers are going to take their shoes off when they get a nap.
Don’t blame this one on our lawmakers. Laws in other states are just as crazy. For instance, in South Dakota it’s illegal to fall asleep in a cheese factory, you can’t fish from an aircraft in Wyoming, Vermont requires margarine companies to dye their product to distinguish it from butter, you can’t serve alcohol during a government declared emergency in Utah, in Pennsylvania you are not allowed to eat peanuts while walking backward, in North Carolina you can’t take kitchen grease, and in Montana it’s illegal for unmarried women to go fishing alone. Oh, Oh! I guess I broke the law in Minnesota too; it’s illegal to sell or possess hamburgers in St. Cloud on Sunday.
Here are some others: it’s illegal to let your pigs run loose in Detroit without rings in their noses, it’s illegal in Kansas to hit a vending machine, you cannot fish from a camel’s back in Idaho, and in Miami it’s against the law to sell food (even oranges) in an open air stand. That means there are a bunch of black-market farmers markets going on in Miami. But wait- there’s more! In Connecticut pickles have to bounce, in Arkansas you can’t honk a horn in front of a sandwich shop after 9 p.m., in Arizona it’s unlawful to refuse someone a glass of water, and in Alaska it’s forbidden to give a moose alcohol.
OK, when you look at these laws, you really have to question the rationale. Some of them don’t make any sense at all; others are being broken daily. Others are so strange, you can’t hardly imagine law enforcement picking you up for violating one of these laws.
Our closest neighbors have some doozies too. Take a look at Minnesota. We’ve already discussed the illegal hamburger on Sunday in St. Cloud, but how about these: it’s illegal to stand around any building without a good reason for being there, all men driving motorcycles must have a shirt on, and airplanes may not be landed in city parks. You may not enter Wisconsin with a chicken on your head. Iowa has its own set of bizarre laws, including it’s a crime to use a dead person’s handicapped parking sign or license plate, one-armed piano players must perform for free, ministers must obtain a permit to carry liquor across state lines, and all boxes used to pick hops must be at least 36 inches long. In Billings, Mont., it is illegal to take bombs, grenades, rockets, or other large caliber weapons to a city council meeting. In Helena, Mont., it is illegal to annoy passersby on sidewalks with a revolving water sprinkler.
Saving the best for last, here are some of the weirdest laws in California: it is illegal in Carmel to stand on a sidewalk with ice cream and women need a permit if they wear heels more than 2 inches; in San Francisco you cannot own a gorilla, pet bear, or crocodile; and finally, it is illegal in Los Angeles to wash your neighbor’s car without their permission.
And we thought North Dakota had strange laws. What were we thinking?
Just remember, the next time you go out for a beer after work, make sure you don’t eat any pretzels or you could go to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.