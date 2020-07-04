Le tour du resistance...
Back in 2002, the North Dakota Legislature held committee meetings about the legalization of genetically modified wheat. Industry and academic experts were brought in to discuss the pros and cons of what GM wheat might look like on the North Dakota prairie. At the time, it was ascertained that GM wheat could increase farmers’ yields by 30 percent. It was also the time in which the rest of the world was dead set against it, so a 30 percent increase in yield would have just filled the grain bins quicker, but nobody would have purchased it.
Enter the Canadian Wheat Board. As a journalist who has covered the wheat board from time to time, I can tell you that the CWB was foaming at the mouth waiting for North Dakota to legalize it. North Dakota would have then lost its wheat markets, and Canadian farmers would have swooped in and picked them up. In fact, the Canadian Wheat Board had already begun negotiating with some U.S. trade partners because in 2002, they were reasonably sure that North Dakota was going to legalize GM wheat.
So GM wheat never was legalized in the state, and although research continues to be done on it, there isn’t any talk, at least publicly, about legalizing it now. However, GM canola has been around a long time and in more recent years, corn and soybeans.
Because glyphosate is used on GM canola, corn and soybeans, over time the weeds build up a resistance to the chemical. In fact, weeds will begin to resist any chemical over the long term. This has brought numerous challenges to North Dakota, many of which were described back in those 2002 committee meetings in the state capitol.
According to a 2010 study, some 80 percent of the weeds growing alongside North Dakota’s roads show evidence of resistance to genetic modification. That’s 80 percent of ditch weeds. That’s a lot of flora, folks, and the only ways to get rid of it is cut it or burn it because the glyphosate no longer is effective.
OK! We knew that was coming so what happens next? If we continue to spray the same chemical, only more of it, on the same weeds, we’re wasting money. If we use any other chemical, such as 2,4-D, for the same purpose and don’t mix up the chemicals annually, it’s inviting more resistance.
Here’s where things get fuzzy regarding this topic. With all those weeds in the North Dakota ditches, is it possible that they could cross pollinate with traditional weeds? I don’t know the answer to that question, but in reading about GM corn and squash, it’s possible but unlikely. You still have all those weeds that are resistant to glyphosate, aka Round Up. Can cows eat them, what does it do to the soil, will it change the habits of bees which are the busiest pollinators out there and are there other chemicals out there that will actually kill this incredible hulk of the plant world?
The other challenge here is that GM crops really make science angry, not that they’ve been used but because the chemical companies, in this case Monsanto, patent the plant, and it makes science furious because you “can’t patent nature.” But they do get patents on biology as Monsanto did with Round Up Ready canola. It created a legal fight that went round the world.
In 1997, Percy Schmeiser found volunteer canola growing in one of his canola fields near Bruno, Saskatchewan. Long story short, Schmeiser was found guilty of “stealing”, and Monsanto had won a landmark case against him. Schmeiser maintained it was drift from another field, but Monsanto made a scapegoat out of him and sued him. He appealed, and it went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada before he lost his case in a 5-4 decision. The court ordered each party to pay its own expenses so Schmeiser never did have to pay Monsanto in the lawsuit and donations from around the world paid his legal bills.
Following that episode, Schmeiser went on the speaking circuit, including the North Dakota State Fair, so he could explain Monsanto’s “predatory practices.” In a recent interview with CBC on the 20th anniversary of the lawsuit, Schmeiser was still troubled by the fact that a corporation can own a farmer’s crops.
“People settled in this country so they could be free and farmers could grow the plants that we want and that right should not be taken away,” he said. “We don’t think it’s right.”
Like the weed, Schmeiser who is now 90, personifies resistance.
