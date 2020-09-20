First, second and foremost…
Last week’s reader response was really good so during the week, I did some “digging” and found some more firsts for North Dakota.
The first state-owned bank
We should all know about the Bank of North Dakota and how it fits into North Dakota’s history. It deserves a mention here because it was the first state-owned bank in the nation. It should actually say “only,” as it continues as the only state-owned bank in 50 states and four territories. The bank got started in 1919 after Non Partisan League legislators were frustrated about current conditions.
The first refrigerated rail cars
Territorial rancher Marquis de Mores moved to western Dakota Territory and staked quite a bit of land to start a cattle ranch. He realized while doing this that shipping the live cattle in rail cars to the east coast stockyards for processing was quite inefficient. His revolutionary idea was to process the meat right there on his farm near Medora then ship the pre-packaged meat in train cars full of ice to wherever it needed to go. Unfortunately, the East Coast stockyard owners were none too thrilled about this. They worried it would ruin their business, so they refused to buy meat from him, ultimately causing him to give up on his ranching endeavors.
The first Kodak camera
That timeless name may make a little more sense now. A North Dakota man named David Henderson Houston invented the Kodak camera and sold it to the founder of the company, George Eastman. The name came from the letters in ‘Dakota,’ as well as Eastman’s desire for a name that was easy to remember, unique, and would become a household name. It started a nationwide camera and film industry with its headquarters in Rochester, N.Y.
The first mosque
This one may come as a surprise to most. It is believed that the first mosque in the entire United States was built in North Dakota, just outside the small town of Ross in Mountrail County. The original structure was torn down some decades ago and now a replica building stands in its place. The original building was built by homesteaders just like all the others coming to the state – seeking land and a better life. Many people come to see it today for its special place in history. It is said to have inspired the Canadian sitcom “Little Mosque on the Prairie,” about a group of Muslim immigrants who came to the prairie to find a better life.
The first license tabs
Whether you call them tabs, tags, stickers, or otherwise – every car on the road in the country requires an up-to-date one. This started in none other than North Dakota in 1911 by a DMV worker named Lenard Milo. It started as a requirement in this state only then spread to everywhere else. Interestingly enough, the entire story of the tags is written out on Milo’s gravestone. This was briefly mentioned last week in the first automobile category.
The first police drone law
This was big news more recently. North Dakota was the first state to put a law in the books about the use of police drones. A common misconception is that they were the first to allow police drones with nonlethal weapons (such as tasers), but other states allow them, too, usually because there are no laws prohibiting them. North Dakota, however, was just the first state to make any sort of law regarding the subject. The law also states that lethal weapons are prohibited, which most other states do not have a law against.
The first non-native person
It is believed the first non-native person to set foot in what is now North Dakota was Pierre La Verendrye in 1738. La Verendrye was a French-Canadian fur trader, who for a time, was employed by the Hudson’s Bay Company in retrieving furs. La Verendrye observed and noted numerous things that brought additional people to the area. It led to the first settlement, a Northwest Company fort and trading post at what is now Pembina.
The first oil well
For a number of years, starting as early as 1920, there was a belief there was oil under North Dakota with test wells being dug and stock in companies being sold. It wasn’t until 1951, however, that oil was discovered near Tioga, starting an industry that has become the second-leading oil producing state in the United States behind only Alaska.
