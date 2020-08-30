Is N.D. ripe for ice wine…
Most of us know there is an emerging wine industry in North Dakota. It’s been going on the past 18 years and appears to be quite popular and solid financially. We also know that North Dakota has consistently cold temperatures which is the perfect solution to making ice wine.
From the beginning in 2002 when Pointe of View Winery in Burlington started and got national news attention, the industry has now built itself to 16 wineries across the state. Unfortunately, ice wine isn’t even a niche market here. Ice wine is a type of dessert wine produced from grapes that have been frozen while still on the vine. The sugars and other dissolved solids do not freeze, but the water does, allowing for a more concentrated grape juice to develop. The juice is then pressed from the frozen grapes, resulting in a smaller amount of more concentrated, very sweet wine. With ice wines, the freezing happens before the fermentation, not afterward. Unlike the grapes from which other dessert wines are made, ice wine grapes should not be affected by Botrytis cinerea or noble rot, at least not to any great degree.
Only healthy grapes keep in good shape until the opportunity arises for an ice wine harvest, which in extreme cases can occur after the new year, on a northern hemisphere calendar. This gives ice wine its characteristic refreshing sweetness balanced by high acidity. When the grapes are free of Botrytis, they are said to come in “clean.”
As you might imagine, ice wine is a huge business in Canada in two places, the Niagara Region of Ontario and the Okanagan Region of British Columbia. The ice wine industry got started in Canada in 1972. The best seller, at least according to Canadian media, is Inniskillin, which is produced at Niagara Falls and may be found in select liquor stores in North Dakota. The industry is actually older than that. Eiswein became a market in Germany in 1961, and it was a German immigrant who came to Canada who started the craze at Okanagan. But as far as statistics are concerned, Germany is a distant second to Canada in the production of this unique dessert wine.
So why can’t North Dakota get an ice wine industry started? I’m pretty sure all the vineyard owners are concerned about their grapes freezing. I’m sure it’s more complicated than freeze the grapes, press the juice and bottle the wine. There are a couple of things North Dakota has going for itself, however, regarding ice wine. First of all, and I believe these are legalities, at least 51 percent of the grapes to make wine, have to be grown in North Dakota. And, U.S. law stipulates that grapes have to be frozen naturally and not picked and thrown into a freezer before processing.
Ice wine production is kind of like picking tomatoes and peppers the evening of the first frost, but it’s kind of the opposite of that. Instead of scrambling to pick all your produce before it freezes, on the morning after it freezes, the grapes have to be picked before they thaw. So in North Dakota that could be a little risky because we all know that when it freezes, the next day is usually warm and would most likely turn the grapes to mush which would make them useless. Thus, a winery would have to have enough people to get the grapes picked quickly and then taken to a freezer to remain frozen until processing begins.
Believe it or not, there is an ice wine industry in the United States, but it’s a niche market. Northern Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio are producing ice wine. New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio are all at lower latitudes than we are and northern Michigan, commonly called the “UP” or upper peninsula, is a similar latitude and has similar climate as North Dakota, although it’s probably more humid in Michigan during the winter.
Grapes are grown in all four corners of the state now and could support an ice wine industry. The northeast, however, would probably be the best candidate because the day and night temperatures don’t fluctuate as much as they do in the other three quadrants of North Dakota. Who would have thought frozen grapes could be turned into a delicious and sweet wine? It’s quite different than a Zinfandel or Merlot but has its own unique flavor and characteristics. I wonder if any of the vintners in the state have explored this idea? It would certainly be a way to increase sales.
