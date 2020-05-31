Here’s to the Gayton Homemakers…
Growing up on a farm in Emmons County between Hazelton and the Missouri River in Gayton Township, our nearest neighbors were at least two miles away. Hazelton is 10 miles to the east, and that is where we went to school.
Nearly all the women who lived in that area and to an area west of there we still call Livona, were farm wives and didn’t work outside the farm. Oh, but they worked hard: milked cows, gathered eggs, drove truck during harvest, got us all breakfast before we went to school, cleaned the house, did the laundry, wrote letters to friends too far away to call (long distance was expensive then) and bottle fed those sick calves in the spring of the year.
These women worked hard all right, and I don’t ever remember any of them complaining about anything, not even the heat of summer or the cold of winter. And all these women, if my memory is right, about 50 of them over a period of years, belonged to a club called the Gayton Homemakers Club. To my mother, Agnes, and my dad’s sister, Bernice, this was an important club to belong because it was camaraderie, and it was education. Sometimes they would take a trip to the Emmons County Museum in Linton, the Bridgeman Creamery in Bismarck and the International Peace Garden.
I don’t remember the frequency of their meetings, but I do remember my mother talking about going to the next one and what she would be doing there. They quilted, sewed clothes, cooked, baked, canned, plucked chickens and sometimes changed oil in vehicles. It was a different generation then, and these women made no bones about digging in and getting dirt under their fingernails.
Most of them were either teenagers or young women during the World War II years, and they learned to scrounge and save and be very efficient. My grandmother, Selma Baker, was a charter member when it was formed in November 1934. Other members included Beryl Kiefer, Ida Gilman, Ida Shiermeister, Hazel Horstmeyer, Maria Kyes, Husky Crimmins, Minnie Watkinson, Gladys Perry, Julia Crimmins, Inez Crimmins, Florine Shiermeister, Peggy Kiefer and June Grenz. I wish I could remember more of the names, but I don’t.
The Gayton Homemakers personified Yankee Ingenuity. And when the “younger girls” joined the club, one of the first things they did was learn how to can vegetables. To them, that was important because it was their contribution to the family because in our family, my dad was always out in the field on a tractor, working with the cows in the barn or pushing snow off the road so the school bus could get to our farm in those years before we moved into Hazelton.
If you mention the word homemaker today, and I will probably get calls, it would be considered sexist. But in the 1960s, all these women, including Harriet Humann, who was a registered nurse at the Linton Hospital, all embraced their club because it was as important to them as belonging to the Lions or Jaycees.
Even as a little kid, I remember and understand how progressive the Gayton Homemakers were. At one point in time, they took it upon themselves to clean up and paint a nearby one-room school that had been closed for a number of years and was deteriorating. They used their club dues to purchase paint and turn that building into something nice to look at as you drove by.
These women had compassion that I haven’t seen since. As an example, my aunt, Hazel Horstmeyer, lived just a couple of miles east of the Missouri River and would often get nature’s visitors: deer, coyotes, fox, skunks, raccoons and the like. During a harsh winter, she would go out in the snow and scatter grain around the farm yard so those animals had enough to eat and maintain their energy levels through cold spells. She talked about how she learned things like that at “homemakers.” She actually took a sickly fawn into the house and bottle fed it back to health then let it go toward the Missouri River bottom.
Yes, these rural women were an incredible group, and I doubt there is any “club” today that can compare to all the things they did or could do including putting pressure on politicians.
Homemaker clubs have faded away through the years, at least in North Dakota. It was a big thing in the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s but lost its appeal in the 1970s. But it was a great educational tool and helped a lot of women form life-lasting friendships. I believe the club disbanded in the mid 1990s.
I was just a little kid looking in but remember the wholesome, good-intended reasons these women had, as well as their creativity and ingenuity. So it is with pride I salute the memory of the Gayton Homemakers Club, and all other homemakers who made Emmons County and North Dakota a better place to live and raise a family during a tougher time in our history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.