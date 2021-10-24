Local history on our TV screens
Ever since digital television came along in 2009, more and more channels are being added to the airwaves all the time. Known as subchannels, many local channels that have always been in our communities, add two, three, four or more subchannels. It all started with Prairie Public Television that mandated a digital signal long before the government. Prairie Public is the pioneer in this technology, at least in North Dakota.
One of the local channels in most locations across the state is BEK TV. It has a subchannel called Grit, which is 100 percent western movies, western comedies, western weekly dramas. One of its shows, which airs in Bismarck and Minot at 6 a.m. on weekdays and again on Saturday at 8 a.m., is called Death Valley Days. It’s based on true stories most often about the California desert or the mining camps in Nevada. One recent episode deviated greatly from that norm and featured a half-hour episode about the Bismarck Tribune.
I’m sure we’ve all read about Tribune reporter Mark Kellogg who went with Custer and was killed at the Battle of the Little Bighorn. It’s quite different when you see actors playing these parts. Clement Lounsberry, who owned the Tribune in the 1870s, sent Kellogg thinking he was going to get a big story, and he did. Kellogg had sent wires back to Bismarck almost daily until the day leading up to the massacre. Then, there was no word from Kellogg for several days.
Nearly two weeks later, the Far West riverboat, piloted by Capt. Grant Marsh, came back to Fort Lincoln with wounded soldiers. One of the soldiers found his way across the Missouri River to Bismarck, stopping at the Tribune to tell Lounsberry what had happened at Little Bighorn. What most of us don’t know about this history is that Lounsberry had a close connection with the New York Herald, and after he found out about the massacre, he sent a wire to New York and had the telegraph operator keep the line tied up thinking it would break at any time, just as soon as he got word from the War Department, but that didn’t happen. At first the War Department didn’t respond, then flat out denied that a massacre had taken place.
When Lounsberry ran out of copy to send to New York and the War Department still hadn’t acknowledged the massacre, he ordered his telegraph operator to start sending Bible passages to keep the line open. When the Herald editor began to see Bible passages, he knew immediately that Lounsberry had something that would “rock the nation.” He later made the risky decision of printing the story in the Bismarck Tribune and sending it to the New York Herald for further publication.
Army leadership was livid, but after the article appeared in these two papers, especially the New York Herald with a much larger readership, the War Department finally admitted Custer and all of his men were wiped out. It included Tribune reporter Mark Kellogg whose blood-stained notes were found beside his body. One item the show titled “The Lounsberry Scoop,” had incorrect is that Custer and Kellogg were the only two who weren’t scalped. In reality, Kellogg was scalped, and an ear was missing when his body was found. He was identified by the boots he was wearing.
Kellogg, a Canadian who came to Dakota Territory for opportunity, was a reporter at the Tribune and after being sent, or imbedded, as it is called today, with the 7th Cavalry, his stories, partially written in his notes, went out to papers all across the country. As a result, he became known as the first Associated Press reporter to die in the line of duty.
Back in Bismarck, there was a lot of disbelief about what had happened in Montana. Everyone, including Lounsberry, was expecting Kellogg to write about a sensational victory. But according to reports, Custer was outnumbered by 2,500 to about 700 and didn’t have a chance. He marched his men right into a death trap.
For years, a memorial stood in downtown Bismarck, only two blocks from the present-day Tribune, recognizing Kellogg’s effort as well as the Tribune’s effort. At the time it was one of the most historical stories in journalism and would have surely won a Pulitzer Prize but happened 41 years before the Pulitzer Prize began.
