We don’t often think about this on the northern tier, and those of us who live in southern North Dakota don’t even see it. There is a considerable amount of Canadian influence across the state, and it’s been around a long time.
Think about all the Canadian-owned companies doing business here: Canad Inns, Canadian Pacific Railway, Viterra, Bourgault, Degelman, Enbridge, Tim Horton’s, Seed Master and Vesey’s to name a few. Radio, too, has an influence. CJOB-AM 680 can be heard as far south as the South Dakota state line, CHAB-AM 800 is crystal clear across the northwest, and numerous FM stations can be heard clearly across the northern tier. You see Canadian flags fly just about everywhere in the state, “Oh Canada” is sometimes played at sporting events and I’ve seen Canadian politicians actually welcome U.S. politicians to North Dakota. The influence became even more obvious in the early and mid ‘90s when Canadians, mostly those from the prairie provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, were spending a lot of money in North Dakota.
The Mandan News used to publish a supplement called Inside Business. It broke down the value of the Canadian dollar in the state’s four largest cities for the years 1991, 1992 and 1993. It was on Jan. 1, 1991, when the nationwide goods and services tax began in Canada and people from the prairies flooded into North Dakota to make purchases and avoid the federal government tax. That brought huge amounts of loonies into the state, and for a short time, North Dakota actually had more Canadian money than did the Northwest Territories and New Brunswick and had the equivalent in Canadian dollars as Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Most of that money flowed into the state from the city of Winnipeg.
It didn’t last long, about three months, but for that short period of time in the early 1990s, North Dakota could have economically been a de facto Canadian province. If North Dakota hypothetically seceded and joined Canada as its 11th province, it wouldn’t have been the poorest province. It would be interesting to see if the Bank of North Dakota kept data about the Canadian dollar back to 1991. That would prove the economic impact because all loonies were cleared through the Bank of North Dakota.
There’s other Canadian influence here that has nothing to do with economics. Hundreds of marriages have taken place over the years with people from North Dakota and Canada. Go into any of the border towns: Pembina, Walhalla, Langdon, Cando, Rolla, Belcourt, Bottineau and Crosby, and ask around. You’ll find any number of couples from either side of the border.
There are a lot of Canadians who are in the state working in various levels of sports. There are people who have played in the Canadian Football League who are coaching in the state now. We have every day Canadians living here who like to go “south” for the winter, and high school teams sometimes compete with Canadian hockey and basketball teams.
Perhaps the biggest influence is with CP Rail. It owns track across the state, from Portal to Hankinson, and has hundreds of employees working in North Dakota. They are, of course, Americans who are working on the steel rail for CP, but their paychecks originate in Calgary. That Alberta city is where Enbridge has its headquarters, and thousands of workers came down from Calgary to work in the Bakken during the oil boom.
One could argue that this is all superficial, but what it boils down to is money, and money translates to prosperity, and yes, even today, there is a small percentage of North Dakota’s gross domestic product that is based on the Canadian dollar. But it’s always been this way. We just don’t think about it. You can go back in history to territorial days and find cross-border exchanges all the time.
Two Canadian companies, the Northwest Company and the Hudson’s Bay Company, were the first two Canadian organizations in the 1790s to do business in what is now North Dakota. Back then Canada didn’t exist as we know it, and they were spending the British pound, but nonetheless, it was other than U.S. currency being traded in what is now Pembina County.
Minnesota doesn’t have this, outside of International Falls and Roseau, nor does Montana. In this respect, Canadians favor North Dakota just as they do Vermont, New York, Upper Peninsula Michigan, and Washington.
