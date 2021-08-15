A subject of profound sorrow
My sister contacted me recently to tell me that a good friend of ours from the early 1980s had died, and she wondered if I remembered him. Of course, I did, but it had been years since I had seen him. Still, when you make friends with someone, that bond never really disappears because there are too many shared memories, even if 40 years have passed.
It’s just one in a string of deaths recently of friends and acquaintances from my high school days and my early 20s. You wonder sometimes why something like this happens...and, lately, so often? You wonder if it could have been different. You wonder about the family and their sorrow.
Then, you begin to think of the memories you shared, and in a strange way, that has kind of been haunting me and making me feel pretty good at the same time. Haunting me because it isn’t one, or even two, old friends. It’s many, and any logical mind will consider the fact that we are too young for this to be happening to us.
As any pastor or priest will tell you, this can happen at any time, and it’s God’s will that our friend has been called to heaven. Yes, of course, but it still doesn’t change the fact that there are a lot of memories from all those years ago, and they all come crashing back in a sort of deja vu. We borrowed each other’s money, tools, and music; we went on trips together; we hung out together; we played baseball together; and we talked about girls and went on double dates together.
Another “discovery” happened in recent weeks of the death of a friend from long ago and far away. When I was in high school, I had a pen pal who invited me to visit her family in Montreal. It happened to be 1976, and the Olympics were going on in Montreal. I took the offer, but I can tell you that the memories of that trip weren’t so much the Olympics as the friends I made during the three weeks I was there. Lately, I had been thinking a lot about that and had considered writing a book about the experience, primarily because I’m English and from the prairie, and everyone I met except one, was French and from the big city. But they took me in as one of their own, and that’s where the memories are.
Through an Internet search, I found out my pen pal, Muriel Hooper, had passed away in 2010 at the age of 49. She is buried in Woodstock, Ontario. As I think about it all these years later, this 14-year-old girl was the glue that kept a bunch of French-Canadian teenagers together in Montreal and in the small town of Dunham, Quebec. I can remember her dad watching Montreal Expos games on French TV; her brother, Billy, and I raided an apple orchard during Hurricane Belle; and I remember vividly how Muriel spoke English and French fluently.
It was one of those snapshots in time that I didn’t want to end. It was so much fun; I didn’t want to go back to reality in North Dakota. I did, and eventually lost track of Muriel all these years. She got married, had two kids, including a daughter who is now a very successful real estate agent in Woodstock. I also found out that Billy still lives in Montreal, but I can’t find contact information for him.
I was able to find another friend from that summer in Dunham. His name is David Jenne, and he still lives in Dunham. He became a good friend because his English was so good, and we understood each other very well.
Despite what I discovered, I may still consider chronicling this time hack because since I found out that Muriel’s passing was confirmed, all these memories from the summer of 1976 are suddenly so vivid in my mind. It’s as if they happened yesterday, not 45 years ago. I even remember a moment in which Muriel’s mother, Georgina, drove us all up to Mount Royal, the highest point in Montreal, to see the city lit up at night. It was quite spectacular.
Book, manuscript, journal, whatever it is, I feel I have to log these memories because as time goes on, I’m going to forget a lot of those finite details. In a strange way, I think that Muriel is encouraging me now to write about my experience in Montreal and Dunham in 1976. There are few times, sans my wedding and a trip to Australia, that I can remember so well I can almost relive it.
Regardless, when friends pass, we must honor them in some way. We can go to their funeral, we can send cards and flowers, we can talk to other friends about the deceased, or we can write about them. That’s what I’m doing in this space, and it may be just the start.
