Ramping up the rumor mill
Several weeks ago I received some “good, solid” information about how to protect ourselves from coronavirus. The information was attributed to Johns Hopkins University and the British Columbia Minister of Public Health. As I read through the three-page report, I got to thinking that Johns Hopkins wouldn’t be quoting itself in such a report. It wouldn’t attribute itself, at least not on topics in the report, that involve such things as vodka and Listerine. There’s also information contained that suggests Dr. Bonnie Henry, who is a professor and public health leader in Vancouver, offered “clever” tips on what you can do to mitigate the risk of coronavirus. There’s other information that relates to vinegar, bleach, UV light and a host of other information that appears to be important.
There was something a little weird about this report, and I was skeptical, so I checked in on the Johns Hopkins University and Hospital website to see where I might find that information from a source I can actually trust. It took a while, but I found it. Leadership at Johns Hopkins put out a statement that although some of the information is accurate, most of it isn’t. Only a portion, probably 25 percent, of that information was correct.
I also learned the source of it because Johns Hopkins posted it on its website. This misinformation was circulated by former rock star Ted Nugent, who placed it on Facebook. What he did was take what was accurate and expanded upon it. Maybe his goal was to sensationalize the information, or maybe he didn’t know what he was doing. We may never know. Regardless, sensationalism is a common thread when it comes to promoting conspiracy theories and spreading rumors. Most people in this country know who Ted Nugent is, and here’s a famous rock star posting information about COVID. People are going to believe him. He is perhaps best known for his 1977 hit “Cat Scratch Fever.”
Thus, if someone reads this report in Ocala, Fla., and another reads it in Detroit, they will tell their friends, and the next thing you know it’s all over the country. Whether Mr. Nugent meant well or not is unclear since there is some information that is accurate and that Johns Hopkins agreed with it. However, the British Columbia Ministry of Public Health issued a statement saying Dr. Henry didn’t make any of the statements that were listed in the report that cargo, gas pumps, shopping carts and ATMs do not cause infection. What is known is that the COVID-19 molecule rests and survives on various surfaces for various amounts of time.
You have to wonder who else might be spreading information just like this. You see a shred of truth that you know is correct, and you instantly believe it. After all, we all want to believe that entertainers are on the up and up. If Paul McCartney put out a communique like this, would you believe it? If Jon Elway did a statement like this, would you believe it? Or, what if Franklin Graham released it into the public domain? Would that make it right?
As it turns out in this report, not only did Johns Hopkins ding Mr. Nugent, but the European news agency Agence France Presse investigated this Facebook post initially and turned the information over to Johns Hopkins. AFP took interest in it because there were some subtle references made about Europe and more specifically France.
So how does this kind of reporting stop and fade away? People can stop stoking their fears with plots like this. But, like conspiracy theories, this isn’t the first time sensationalism has been a thing. At the turn of the last century the phrase “yellow journalism” became popular. It was initiated by William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer, completely by design, to sell more newspapers. Yellow journalism came to an end after the Spanish-American War, because it was the reckless reporting of Hearst and Pulitzer that influenced public opinion to declare war on Spain. After that “splendid little war” as Theodore Roosevelt called it, the newspapers realized they had gotten the United States in a lot of trouble with Spain, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and others within the United States.
Is that what it’s going to take for this, what is known today as “fake news”, to stop? In reality, it must stop before too many people get hurt or killed for nothing.
Know your author, know your source.
