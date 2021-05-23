Dateline North Dakota
When you come into Minot from the south on U.S. Highway 83, you’ll see a billboard about Anita Knutson, a college student at Minot State University who was found dead in her apartment with numerous stab wounds. This is one of numerous homicides that have happened in the state and remain unsolved.
• Knutson’s murder happened on June 4, 2007, and in the months following, there was intense police work and partnerships with the public at large in an attempt to pin down who might have done this. This case was far from abstract because the only clue was a dirty knife left in the kitchen sink, but police weren’t able to extract additional information from it. The strange part about this case is why would anyone kill a spirited and happy college student? And, the doors were locked, no windows were broken, and no other signs of a break in or a suspect were found. To this day, there still isn’t any new evidence. So break it down for yourself... whoever it was, they had a key to get into the apartment or they entered the apartment with Miss Knutson and were very careful to not disturb anything thus leaving clues.
• When a murder occurs in a small town, it haunts that community for a long time. Such was the case with the disappearance of Norman Limesand in November 1999. He was on his way to his son’s house near Marion in LaMoure County and never arrived. Four days later, his vehicle was found in a Moorhead, Minn., park. Several witnesses claimed to have seen Limesand in a church in Waubay, S.D., in the interim, but that has never been confirmed. Nearly six years later, a neighbor, Steve Allen Thomas, confessed to killing Limesand with a rifle but didn’t tell authorities what he did with the body. This case took several turns including Thomas’ mother, Bonnie Rosland, who lied to police in order to give her son an alibi, leading the authorities on a wild goose chase until they discovered through phone records that Rosland was lying to police.
Rosland and Thomas lived two-and-a-half miles from Limesand’s home in 1999. Prior to Limesand’s disappearance, he and Thomas got into a heated argument about a water drainage problem. After Limesand vanished, authorities found his eyeglasses and traces of his blood at the approach to Rosland’s farm. Thomas turned himself in several days after a murder charge was filed against him. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter, admitted to killing Limesand, but maintained it was a hunting accident. Thomas then agreed to help authorities find Limesand’s body but said he couldn’t remember where he concealed the remains. Thomas was also reportedly put under hypnosis, but police weren’t able to get any clues. Thomas was sentenced in the LaMoure County Courthouse to 10 years in prison, which is the maximum for manslaughter. He was paroled in 2014. Rosland earlier pleaded guilty to perjury and spent five months in jail. The final twist is that Limesand’s body has not been found, and he was declared legally dead in 2002. He left behind a wife and eight children.
• Jeanna North was an 11-year-old girl from Fargo who disappeared from her neighborhood on June 28, 1993. Her body has never been found. Jeanna’s neighbor, Kyle Kenneth Bell, confessed in January 1995 to molesting and murdering Jeanna. Bell stated he sexually assaulted Jeanna in his garage during the evening she vanished. She threatened to tell her parents about the incident, and Bell hit her. He claimed her death was accidental; he maintained that she slipped while wearing her rollerblades after he struck her and died as a result of her injuries. Bell said that he dumped the body in the Sheyenne River. A search of the area began in 1995 after his confession, but no evidence was located. Meanwhile, the continuing search of the Sheyenne River produced a piece of rope and a cinder block in 1996. The materials matched elements found inside Bell’s residence, and it is believed they may have been used in the disposal of Jeanna’s remains. Jeanna has never been recovered and searches for her body were discontinued due to financial constraints. Her mother died in 2009, age fifty-eight. Bell was sentenced to life in prison in 1999 after he was convicted of Jeanna’s murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.