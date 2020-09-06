More than just a gardening hobby…
After I got into the farmers market circuit in 2005, people have been asking me why I garden and attend farmers markets. Back then it was because I wanted a hobby that would someday replace my National Guard income after retirement. Fast forward 15 years. I’m long retired from the National Guard, gardening has become a profitable business, farmers markets have expanded to a successful CSA – Community Supported Agriculture, and my wife, Ilene, and I have had numerous opportunities to be on the ground floor of research into the latest vegetable varieties.
Now that I’m beyond 60 years old, my only regret is that I wish I would have started this venture when I was younger. A hobby, perhaps...a business, perhaps...research, yes, but that gardening bug has always been there and it’s thanks to numerous people from where I grew up, Hazelton, who kept me on a string of interesting things about gardening as I grew up and while I was a college student.
First off, I don’t remember this, but I’ve been told by numerous people that my grandfather, John Ackerman, used to take me out to his garden and feed me raw garlic right out of the ground. I must have liked it because today garlic is my best crop with a current 2,400 plants. We grow garlic every year and have taken it to farmers market, with the exception of 2011 when we took on water from the Des Lacs River. It was also something Grandpa John did that I didn’t get to experience, and that was growing peanuts. Somewhere along the line, cousin Duke Rosendahl told me that my grandfather grew peanuts right there in his garden in Hazelton.
OK, so if he was growing peanuts successfully in the 1920s and 1930s, then I thought I’d give it a try because there are much better varieties now. The only problem is Hazelton is closer to the equator than I am, but after searching for the longest time, I’ve found a 110-day variety that works well here just below the 49th Parallel. As a result, my dad, Ralph and I had fresh roasted peanuts for the World Series several years before he passed away in 2011.
When I was probably 6 or 7, Grandma Ackerman came to visit when we were still on the farm west of Hazelton. I remember this well because she took me with her to the garden as she was going to dig some potatoes for the evening meal. At the same time, my uncle, Elmer, was combining oats in a field just east of the farmyard. Then she told me, and I’ll never forget it, “I can keep up with that machinery.” Of course, she wasn’t able to do that, but it signified that generational change to mechanization. You see, most of her lifetime was spent gardening and working the fields by hand.
As a little kid, I used to tag along with my parents’ to uncle and aunt’s farm. I still have a vivid memory, although I don’t remember the year any longer, but they were planting potatoes, and I distinctly remember them talking about planting Pontiac potatoes. I always wanted to take that a step further and grow Pontiacs just as Herman and Hazel Horstmeyer did in the 1960s. After finding the organic version of this potato, we’ve been growing it every year now since 2012.
My mother’s health began to fail in the 1980s, and this is when I was in college in Bismarck. She always had a garden and one year grew a 13-pound cabbage that was featured in the Emmons County Record in Linton. I still remember the headline, “What a slug of slaw,” with her holding up the gargantuan brassica. My mother, Agnes, wanted to maintain a garden but was unable to actually tend to it other than picking a few items here and there. So, I would come home from Bismarck where I had a job for the summer and take care of the garden. Then, in 1988, when I was a student at UND, we had a terrible drought that summer, and the garden wasn’t looking good. I was able to circumvent that by keeping the garden spotless of weeds so the beneficial plants could absorb any of the existing moisture that may have been in the ground. As it turned out, we had quite the bounty that year including onions, which I love growing today, although I still don’t like weeding them.
All of these people were my inspiration for the gardening I do today. The peanuts, the Pontiac potatoes, the onions – they all mean something more than just a product at the farmers market. It’s personal, like ranchers sometimes will get with their cattle. The research is something that came with the territory. That had nothing to do with my growing up in Hazelton other than I always had a strong curiosity about wheat and how you could multiply it without paying extra money for it. It was about those onions in 1988 and how they grew so large when there was so little moisture.
Since 2011, we’ve had the opportunity to be part of vegetable research with Cal-Davis (now called UC-Davis), Cornell University, Michigan State University, University of Minnesota, University of New Mexico, North Dakota State University, Dakota College at Bottineau and Brandon University in Manitoba. The main thing we learned from all those test trials is we found the right varieties that grow well here in the Des Lacs River Valley. We don’t just buy seeds any longer. The seeds we buy have a purpose.
It’s still a lot of fun, but I’ll admit - it’s some of the hardest work I do. I get dirty, sweaty, get sunburn, get bit by mosquitos and sometimes work until 11 p.m. or midnight. But it’s the satisfaction of interacting with my farmers market customers that gives me the ultimate satisfaction.
I don’t think any of this would have been possible if not for the strong desire that the Ackermans, the Horstmeyers and my parents instilled in me when I was growing up.
