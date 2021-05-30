Making small town connections
Years before I got married, I had this quirky habit of showing up in small towns and just mingling with people. I’m not sure one could do that these days, but back in the ‘80s, it was a lot of fun, and I met a lot of good people.
• One of the best examples I can provide is one day I driving through southern Manitoba on a hot day and decided to stop at a tavern in Killarney and have a cold, afternoon beer. There was a lady tending bar who was probably 40ish. When I walked into this place, I was wearing an Edgeley Centennial T-shirt, and granted, this was actually before the Edgeley Centennial happened in 1987. She made some small talk and asked me if I was from Edgeley, and I told her I once lived there, but at the time I was going to college. She told me she knew Edgeley pretty well, and I’m sure she got the surprise look she was hoping for. I asked why, as Killarney and Edgeley are quite a distance apart?
“Oh, I’m from Ellendale, and I married a guy from here.” That was a great conversation in an unlikely place.
• Back in the early ‘80s, when I did live in Edgeley or shortly after I moved there, nobody in LaMoure knew who I was. I decided to take advantage of that. I found out where a party was happening, dropped in, and started making conversation with people. Fast forward and I ended up dating two girls from LaMoure that all started from that Lake LaMoure party that I crashed in 1980. It surprised most of my friends in Edgeley, but hey, no risk, no gain, right?
• Another time I was traveling through southern Saskatchewan. I was actually on my way home from a trip to Regina, and as I drove through the small town of Midale, I noticed there was an auction sale going on. I detoured to that part of town and walked into this big quonset and started bidding on items. I didn’t actually get anything, and I didn’t think about what would have happened if I had. It was just a lot of fun participating in that farm auction. I was a total stranger there, and nobody questioned my motive or integrity.
• In 1999, I was working in Langdon and was on my way home to attend the Linton Centennial. As I drove through Maddock, I noticed a large crowd for a small town on Main Street. Curiousity got the best of me, so I parked my car and joined the crowd. Turns out, it was a dedication of a technology hub. Sen. Kent Conrad was there speaking because the city of Maddock received some grant money to jump start their technology incubator, I think they called it. In a totally different way, that was a lot of fun, too. I ended up staying in Maddock that whole day, getting to know people and what they were doing and what they hoped to accomplish. It actually spawned a couple of articles for the newspaper in Langdon.
• Also in ‘99, I had heard Eddie Belfour was bringing the Stanley Cup back to his hometown of Carman, Manitoba, which was less than 100 miles from Langdon. That was a trip I couldn’t turn down, so I took the short ride up to Carman. I got there grossly early and thought I’d look around. Carman is a nice community and has a vibrant main street. It was interesting making small talk with people on the street because most of them couldn’t wait to see their hometown boy with one of the most coveted trophies in professional sports. Others, not so much. There were a few people who didn’t care, and there were actually a couple of people who didn’t know who Eddie Belfour was, although he grew up right there in Carman and played hockey there.
• One of my most interesting excursions happened when I went to Morden, Manitoba, to cover a meeting about closing the border crossing at Maida. The meeting went a little long, and afterward the Morden mayor wanted to have a drink in a local tavern and talk about relations between Morden and Langdon. We were both chatting up a storm, and suddenly, the mayor realized the border at Maida had already closed for the night. I was stuck in Morden. Have no fear! The mayor got me a hotel room, and I ended up staying overnight there. When I got up the next morning, the Winnipeg Free Press was at my door, and the big story that day was that Wayne Gretzky had announced his retirement from hockey. I still have that edition.
