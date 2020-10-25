The psychology of business…
My wife and I have been operating a CSA since 2009, and the last delivery of 2020 was quite different than any of the previous deliveries in 12 years of this service. A CSA is Community Supported Agriculture in which someone pays us a fee in advance, and we deliver produce to them throughout the growing season. Some people call it a subscription.
October 14 was one of those days that told me a lot about the people of Minot and people in general. We all make mistakes, we all have compassion for other people, and we all have days of jubilation and extreme sadness. My day started at Minot Air Force Base when a young lady dropped in to tell me that my customer, Alice, abruptly took a trip to Chicago and she, the neighbor, was picking up. Two other customers didn’t show but contacted me later. The first delivery is out in the country, and the people like to visit. I told them I was a little behind schedule, and I had to rush. Little did I know that was exactly the opposite of what happened.
Deliveries are a zig zag of stops from the Minot AFB southeast to Nedrose Public School southeast of town. One of those stops has a man I only know as Mr. Mertz. When he opened the door, one of the first things he said was “I’m dying slowly.” Mr. Mertz weighed all of about 130 pounds and told me he couldn’t lift the bag of vegetables and asked me to take them in the house for him. I spoke with him for a long time and said, “I’ll see you next season.” He replied, “If I’m here next year.” I replied, “OK, I understand,” and he went on to tell me all of his funeral arrangements have been made, and he has no fear of dying like he did in Vietnam.
On the next delivery, there was a cooler out front because the people are never home. As I was about to put the bag in the cooler, Angela opened the door and said, “You’re bringing me groceries.” She startled me but then asked me to come in while she unloaded her produce. In the process, she told me she and her husband attempted canning for the first time this year, and this woman, I’m guessing in her late 40s, was giddy about it and couldn’t stop talking about it. I told her I gave her the best tomatoes for canning, San Marzano paste tomatoes, and she seemed incredibly grateful.
The second to last delivery is an elderly lady who moved here from Washington some years ago. I’ve only known this woman four months, and I believe I know her life story. She likes to visit, almost too much, but is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. She lives with her daughter who I also met. Each week she tells me how happy she is to actually get fresh produce and that she misses that from some of the farmers markets in the Seattle area. I also discovered that we have a mutual friend in Scobey, Montana.
Each week I have 10 deliveries that take three hours. This time it took 4 1/2 hours because of the visiting, but I see it as a part of customer service and didn’t want to cut anybody short because it’s all about building relationships. Following the deliveries, there are 17 people who pick up their produce in a Minot parking lot.
Typically I spend an hour at that location to give everyone enough time to get there. However, on this day that wasn’t going to happen. Some of the people were there pronto while others took their sweet old time arriving. Forty-five minutes into the stop, five people hadn’t dropped by. Suddenly I got a call from one person who said her husband was north of Minot, and he would be coming but would be late. The others I called. One got sick and went home early thus couldn’t pick up. One got caught in road construction and was late. Others forgot, and when I called them, they couldn’t stop apologizing. One sent her daughter to pick up, one decided to come to the farm to pick up and see where her food is coming from and the other just told me to bring it to the Saturday farmers market, and she would get it then.
Typically, these afternoons are pretty mundane, pretty routine, and my car radio keeps me entertained throughout the afternoon. But this day was completely different and had so many moving parts including three horses that were running loose on a county road before I got into Minot. I’m still trying to wrap my head around all the personalities that I have the pleasure of interacting with, at least weekly. One is Canadian and always gives me a hard time when I’m not wearing a Toronto Blue Jays shirt, another is always telling me to hook up 3-phase irrigation, another is a professor at Minot State University who should have been a clown, and two others are former chefs who are my best critics.
There is no doubt about it, I love my Wednesday afternoons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.