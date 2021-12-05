Doomed from the start
When I started my job at the Kenmare News in late 2013, a recurring assignment was to cover the Berthold City Council. During one of those council meetings, I met Alex Gregg, a young real estate developer from Phoenix. The oil boom was in full swing and Gregg - along with his business partner, Raymond McLeod Sr. - was in Berthold to pitch a 234-unit housing development just east of town that would include a park, a grocery store, and possible apartments. He called his company Prairie Rose Estates.
The whole idea seemed unusual because this development would, in effect, more than double the size of Berthold’s 500 population if it were to come to fruition. As a result of Gregg’s pitch and documentation to back up his claims, the city council made the decision to build a new sewage lagoon to accommodate as many as 1,400 people, with the caveat that Prairie Rose Estates would fund at least 25 percent of the cost. As months went by, the Berthold City Council was beginning to wonder about Gregg’s intent. Nobody had seen him nor did the city engineer know his whereabouts. Finally, after about three years of wrangling through telephone calls and letters, Gregg surfaced in Berthold with three spec homes and set a news conference to announce that Prairie Rose Estates was ready to sell homes. The homes also premiered on the Prairie Rose Estates website. As it turned out, I was the only reporter who showed up. In fact, I was the only person who was there besides Gregg and another real estate agent. The homes, which I could have probably built with better quality, were set at the low end at $200,000.
A couple of weeks before Gregg showcased his spec homes in Berthold, a young woman named Krystal Mitchell was found dead in San Diego. Nobody in Berthold, Minot, or anywhere in North Dakota was aware of this development until I filed a report in the Kenmare News in which the San Diego Police Department told me the prime suspect was a Phoenix man named Raymond McLeod Jr., who happens to be the son of Raymond McLeod Sr. And yes, McLeod Jr. had visited Berthold with Gregg, and that’s why I followed this beat in the first place. The two were friends and partners and worked together in Phoenix with McLeod’s father. As I pursued this assignment, I found out these shysters were doing roofing construction in the Phoenix metro and were ripping people off, mostly elderly. At one point, I interviewed Krystal Mitchell’s mother, Josephine Wetzel, who is a retired police officer from Washington state. She confirmed much of the information through court documents she had obtained.
The San Diego Police Department later told me they had reason to believe that Gregg and McLeod Sr. were involved in some way but didn’t have enough evidence to pin it on either one of them. As a result of that, I attempted to track down Gregg because not only was he a person of interest in the Krystal Mitchell homicide, but he had left all kinds of bills behind in Berthold and Minot and “disappeared” off the face of the earth. Oh, I found him alright! It took months, but I traced him to a Waco, Texas, cemetery where he is buried - dead at 44 years old, most likely because of heart failure from stress as was outlined in his obituary in the Waco Tribune-Herald.
Meanwhile, McLeod Jr. fled the United States and was last seen in Belize in 2018. The U.S. Marshal’s Service became involved and put out a bulletin saying that McLeod is considered extremely dangerous, and if sighted, don’t approach him but call local police, the FBI, or the U.S. embassy in the country he may have been seen in.
McLeod Sr., has refused to talk to reporters, including myself, but the San Diego Police Department believes his involvement was that he gave his son a large sum of money to flee California and the United States.
Several months ago, the Marshal’s Service issued another bulletin that McLeod is now one of its 15 most wanted fugitives, and a $50,000 reward has been issued for information leading to his arrest. U.S. Marshal Service Director Donald Washington said in a news release, “We want McLeod’s new status as a 15 most-wanted fugitive and the $50,000 reward amount to be broadcasted far and wide. McLeod poses a significant threat to the public and must be brought to justice.”
Meanwhile, the city of Berthold was stuck with the $2.2 million cost of the lagoon, the spec homes have been removed from the 234-unit development, and only crumbled concrete and weeds remain. The Prairie Rose Estates office hasn’t been occupied since and local companies have written off the debt.
