Negatory Big Ben
Maybe you’ve heard the phrase “negatory Big Ben?” It was CB radio lingo from a song called Convoy by C.W. McCall that played on radio stations in 1976. Messages like “breaker one nine, what’s your 10-20, 10-4, it’s clear to flag town, gonna put the hammer down, 10-4” and an endless list of slang language was commonly used on citizen band radio. Most of us had them in our cars during the second half of the ‘70s. Some of us actually used them to communicate, some of us thought it was a status symbol and still others had them installed for safety, in case we were caught in a blizzard.
In the ‘70s, most of us who were teenagers and guys into our early 20s had to have a CB radio in our car or pickup. It was usually mounted under the dash with a microphone the size of a Volkswagen. Everybody had them. Some of us would drive around downtown Aberdeen on Friday nights chattering on the CB. Some of us went up to Winnipeg and cruised Portage Avenue, and when the car stereo wasn’t cranked up, the CB radio was blasting its “breaker one-niner.” Some of us wore out the pavement on Main Avenue in Bismarck and by the fall of 1977, the radio traffic on channel 19 got so intense in Bismarck, some of us got smart enough to move the conversations to channel 5.
I could never understand that. Almost every CB radio was a 40-channel radio, yet we crammed every conversation into either channel 19 or channel 5. But channel 5 was the place to be, at least in Bismarck. We found out that girls who had CB radios and were out cruising; they preferred channel 5 so if we wanted to talk to girls, it was channel 5. Otherwise, when we would key the mic and say “breaker one-niner,” some old truck driver with a gravely voice would come on and say, “what’s your 10-20 son?” The answer, “cruisin’ the hardball downtown.”
We all had names for our CB radios and the FCC assigned us call letters after we applied for a license.
Even though the signal could only travel about a half mile, it was still transmitting a signal and the FCC had to license it. I still remember my call letters were KBNG, and because I frequently went to Winnipeg at the time, it was CBNG on the Canadian side, but none of us ever used the official call signs. We were called Rubber Duckie, Hot Cargo, Thin Ice, Ice Man, Haystack Maker, Drover’s Dream and others. Mine was a little more subtle. Since my dad and I cut down a lot of trees in those days and used the firewood to heat the house, I picked up the “handle” Dakota Woodcutter. My dad was “Woodcutter 1,” as if we were some big shots in the logging industry. It stuck, at least for awhile.
By 1979, CB radios were on the way out, at least for passenger cars. For some reason people didn’t continue using them like over-the-road truck drivers did. In fact, truckers still use CB radios a lot to communicate from one truck to another. Some farmers still use CB radios in their tractors and combines, but hardly anyone else makes use of them any longer.
The other day I was digging through some boxes in the garage looking for something I couldn’t find, right? You know, there’s something you put in that box 30 years ago, so it should be there now? Instead, I found the CB radio that was mounted in my first car, a brown 1970 Ford Torino that looked like it came right out of the projects. The CB is a Cobra 29, which to my amazement, is still sold for about $130. These new models look almost identical to what I had in 1977, so here is a product that hasn’t changed in 45 years. Sometimes I wonder if the thing would still function if I hooked it up, but there’s really no reason for it since the mobile phone is the big thing these days.
Besides, the cell phone operates on a much higher frequency than the CB radio so isn’t effected by sharp lightning. If you get zapped by lightning while on the CB radio, it’s going to crackle loudly despite it being on the megahertz band. CB frequencies range from 26.96 to 27.40 MHz, which is similar to FM radio but much lower on the frequency range than FM radio which is 88 to 108 MHz.
No doubt, CBs were a lot of fun, but it was a short amount of time. They were a fad, a flash in the pan as it were. Maybe they could make a comeback, okie dokie smokey, East bound and down!
