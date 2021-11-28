Are we losing history in real time?
It has come to my attention that the very existence of the Cavalier County Republican is in limbo. Country Media, which also has publications in Oregon and California, apparently doesn’t want to continue publishing the official Cavalier County newspaper. For those of you who may not know, I operated the Republican from December 1995 until the end of August 1999. My title was editor and publisher. At the time, it was under the ownership of Dickson Media, a Tennessee company that had newspapers in Killdeer, Bowman, New England, Hettinger, and Langdon.
When Country Media announced it was closing New England, Hettinger and Killdeer, Jill Friesz, who owns the newspaper in Elgin, purchased the New England and Hettinger publications and has made them stable. Killdeer closed and the Beulah Beacon absorbed the official Dunn County newspaper status. To my knowledge, the Republican has been the official county newspaper for many years, probably dating as far back as the 1920s, but losing taxpayer revenue to a nearby newspaper like the Devils Lake Journal, Cavalier Chronicle or Grand Forks Herald isn’t the biggest issue here.
After having worked in some capacity in the newspaper business for 41 years, I can say with confidence that the community loses its identity. Ask anyone in Killdeer, Walhalla, or Berthold how their communities have changed since the local newspapers closed. One of my biggest concerns is obituaries. An obit is the chronicle of one’s life, and when the local community no longer has a newspaper, an obituary will either be cut down like a lame press release or not printed at all. That means family histories disrupted, and for legal reasons, one would have to verify a death in the courthouse.
Langdon has always been a sports town. I had been working there only four months, and the boys basketball team made a trip to the state Class B tournament in Bismarck. That meant a lot to me; the photographer, Larry Stokke; the school; and the entire community. Since that time, Langdon has sent numerous high school sports teams to state competition, most recently the volleyball team. When a local community loses its newspaper, it’s sports identity is also affected. There may be an article or two in the Grand Forks Herald or Walsh County Record, but most of the information would be put into what we call in the newspaper business, a “brief.” The coverage that Langdon sports fans have appreciated for decades would be diminished, and parents and fans would no longer have in-depth coverage or photographs.
My biggest concern in all this is the rich history that this newspaper has going back to 1889. Is this where it stops? Is this where 132 years of continual publishing, that includes through the Great Depression, stops? It’s not fair to the people of Langdon, Cavalier County, or the state of North Dakota for that matter.
When I took the helm at the Republican on Dec. 4, 1995, I didn’t know a soul in Langdon, and one of the first things I heard on the street was “you have some really big shoes to fill.” It meant, how was I going to match or even come close to what Howard Doherty did for that newspaper. I never met Howard, but I went to his funeral shortly after I arrived in Langdon. I got to know his widow, Shirley, very well. She was my biggest critic. I didn’t disagree, I didn’t snap back at her. I knew that she wanted what was best for the newspaper that her husband worked so hard to make successful. That rubbed off on me because I poured a lot of energy into that newspaper to take it from the verge of financial collapse to healthy profit.
I did, however, disagree with the corporate folks at Dickson Media a lot. I fought for better salaries for the 10 of us who were there at the time. I fought for cost effective advertising that, after a short adjustment period, worked like magic. Last, but not least, the content in the Republican became readable and objective again. I spent four of the best years of my life in Langdon. I still consider it my proving ground of success as an individual, as a journalist, as a community leader. And to this day, if I walk down the street in Langdon, somebody will say hi to me by name. If I see someone from Langdon in Devils Lake or Grand Forks, there’s always time to chat. I’ve been gone 22 years, and I miss the newspaper and the community dearly.
This story wouldn’t be complete without commending Lori Peterson for what she’s accomplished at the Republican. She has also poured a lot of energy into that newspaper over a much larger time span than I did. She took over when I left, and I’ve always respected her and the work she has done. But I think Lori and I would both agree that neither of us could fill Howard Doherty’s shoes.
My sincere hope is that there’s some kind of work going on behind the scenes to keep the Cavalier County Republican operating. Langdon, Munich, Calvin, Sarles, Milton, Osnabrock, Nekoma and the other smaller towns need their newspaper. I would hope that community identity is worth fighting for. Just the name, “Cavalier County Republican” means a lot to a lot of people. It is history in real time.
