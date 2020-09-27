The Andes and the Red River…
On a hot, Sunday afternoon in 1997 in the foothills of the Andes Mountains in Bolivia, a group of North Dakota National Guardsmen had the day off and were hiking through the bush. They saw waterfalls, beaches, small villages. They met an American on the trail, and several of them climbed a mountain that took them to nearly 10,000 feet.
Many had never been that far away from home before and were enjoying new scenery that had only been seen by most Americans in the movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” which was partially filmed in Bolivia. The National Guard was in poverty-stricken Bolivia, near the Argentine border town of Tarija building a medical clinic for the mountain people. It was hard work because the landscape was so rocky and setting foundations in rock isn’t easy. Nor was working in a higher elevation. But that’s what the National Guard mission was, and the best of North Dakota carried out that mission for three weeks.
Tarija, a city about the size of Fargo at that time, had its moments. There was a lot of American influence, but the poverty of the Bolivian people was obvious.
That very same day, April 6, 1997, is when Blizzard Hannah hit the Red River Valley, paralyzing a third of North Dakota and a large swath of western Minnesota, which added to an already record amount of snowfall for the season. Little did any of the National Guard members realize, but that Sunday was the beginning of a nightmare that would last for months.
It was one of those rare, carefree days while wearing a U.S. military uniform. The colonel ordered mandatory fun so everyone did exactly that. But back home, the Red River was rising, a blizzard was raging and power was knocked out. The people of eastern North Dakota were helpless, and here was a contingent of the North Dakota National Guard spending a successful humanitarian mission in South America.
As the days went on and soliders began complaining about the food, there wasn’t any news because the Guard’s base camp only had communications with U.S. Southern Command in Panama. Finally on the fourth day, one of the soldiers came back to the barracks telling everyone of a phone call he had with his wife that Fargo was flooding. At that time, everyone knew that if Fargo is flooding and the Red River flows north, Grand Forks is going to be under intense pressure because as the river moves north, the water tends to rise higher.
And it did. Large portions of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks were completely destroyed by nature’s wrath. And as all this was going on, Guard members who remained in North Dakota were getting called up to walk dikes, fill sandbags and begin evacuating people.
Rep. Earl Pomeroy, D-N.D., who attended the University of North Dakota, made a comment that none of the soldiers have ever forgotten.
“I never thought I’d ever see the day in which I would take a canoe down DeMers Avenue,” Pomeroy said.
It didn’t stop there. As we all know, there’s 90 miles from Grand Forks to the Canadian border, and other communities were being breached such as Drayton, Oslo, Minn., and Pembina. By the time the water got to Pembina, it was the worst flood in Pembina’s recorded history, which at the time had gone back about 180 years. The National Guard had its hands full in Grand Forks, so a group of Langdon residents got together with shovels and sandbags and headed over to Pembina to do what they could to help save the oldest community in North Dakota.
Now, imagine the plane ride home from southern Bolivia. It was long and excruciating because there were stops in Panama, then Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, before returning to Bismarck. Even by that time, many on the Bolivia mission didn’t know how bad the flooding really was. Everyone knew there was flooding and that the Guard had already been called out to save Fargo, but most were unaware of what was going on downstream.
When the plane landed in Bismarck, as soon as everyone disembarked, Maj. Mike Aberle stood at the bottom of the stairs telling everyone, “There’s a flood in Grand Forks, and we’re taking volunteers. Are you able?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.