What happened to our neighbor?…
For those of us in North Dakota who know our way around Winnipeg, it was a shock to get reports of violent crimes in 2019. A crime report released by the Winnipeg Police Service indicates there were 44 homicides in the city of 750,000 in 2019. That’s double the number that took place in 2018. Winnipeg has never had 44 murders, and in some years, it was down to the single digits. Granted, it’s a big city but has always been a safe city, for the most part, until last year.
The “core area” of downtown has always been a place you wanted to stay away from, especially tourists. For as long as any of us can remember, that’s where prostitutes hang out and drug deals are made. It turns out, numerous murders in 2019 took place in the core. That’s not surprising because that’s always been the roughest part of town.
Oddly enough, that’s the same downtown that maintains a professional standard during the day with all sorts of merchants earning their living off bustling streets. Occasionally, there’s been a case where a car gets broken into or someone is assaulted after a drunken brawl at a football or hockey game. But now, crime has been taken up a notch and the police aren’t sure what they’re going to do to stop it.
Most of the homicides happened in the downtown area; some were in obscure neighborhoods, while others happened in what could be considered nice neighborhoods. So this kind of crime, apparently, doesn’t segregate. In fact, five of the 2019 homicides happened in a six-block area of Pritchard Avenue at different times.
Police Chief Danny Smyth strongly believes that the bulk of these murders have been gang related. Eight of the murders remain unsolved. Turf wars, drug deals gone wrong, and even mistaken identity has led to a crime spree that has all of Canada collectively scratching its head. In a way, the police should have seen this coming.
This kind of thing, including organized crime, has been happening in Montreal for years. When the Hells Angels got kicked out of cities in the northeastern USA, they moved to Montreal and set up what became a crime ring the city thought it would never stop. Now, it’s moving west and has settled its ugly head in the “Paris of the Prairie.” So, for those of us in North Dakota who like going to Winnipeg for various reasons, we might want to reconsider our next trip.
Tourism has always been a major income source for the city. There are unlimited things to do and see, but they might have to wait until the Winnipeg Police Service gets a grip on what’s going on; multiple people killed on the same day, some within a day or two of one another and in one case, a 3-year-old boy was stabbed repeatedly and later died in a hospital. When the father of the boy was taken into custody and charged with the murder, he told authorities he was mad at the mother, and this was his way of getting revenge.
I never thought I’d be saying this, but because of the recent violence, I’m not going back to Winnipeg until it is reasonably safe. What happened to our neighbor that has always been a gem of culture, of sports, of retail, of music and the theater? There was a time not so long ago, that you could walk around at night and not worry about something like this. You could go jogging on the city streets and not worry. You could have too many beers at a football game and not have to worry about violence. The city was safe. You could take your kids there and go to the gargantuan Polo Park Mall and shootings or kidnappings weren’t even on the radar.
It’s too bad Winnipeg has changed in this way. It’s always been a fun city to visit and do business. Now, it’s just another Chicago or Detroit that we all should stay away from so we aren’t trespassing on somebody’s “turf” or getting caught in the crossfire. And, as we go into the ‘20s, we are reminded that Chicago was just like this in the 1920s and ‘30s with the gang warfare and the organized crime. In a sense, we are seeing history repeating itself.
So if you are planning a trip to a nearby Canadian city, consider Regina, Moose Jaw or even Medicine Hat. They don’t have the French, Inuit, Greek or German heritage that Winnipeg offers, but I’m sure you’ll be able to get a fleischkuekle without having to hear gunshots while doing it.
