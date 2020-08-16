The banana belt moves north…
There’s been a lot of talk in recent years about climate change and what might be causing it. It’s one of the great debates right now, and whether you agree with it or not, there are a couple of statistics we have to look at that might shed some light on it.
First of all, and regarding North Dakota, in the past 25 years, 16 of those years have been the warmest on record. In other words, in 147 years of record keeping, 16 of the past 25 have been the warmest on average. That’s information I compiled myself. I took a variety of sources, mostly National Weather Service data, numerous Bismarck Tribune reports and weather data that was collected by soldiers stationed at some of the forts around what is now North Dakota. That’s undeniable. Sure, we may get a frost on the 19th of May or we have a heavy snowfall on the 10th of September, but you have to think those types of phenomena are flukes because they are so rare.
Two winters ago in February 2018, we hit bottom at 37 below zero. There were two other nights that same week that dropped to 35 below and 32 below, and I forgot the number of nights that were in the 20s below. It happens, but it certainly isn’t frequent. The flip side would have to be the winter of 2012. We didn’t receive any measurable snow that winter, and the coldest temperature we experienced was 17 below zero. You can spin that anyway you’d like, but when 64 percent of the warmest years since 1873 came in the past 25 years, that alone should be an eye opener. In addition, the coldest years on record, in general in North Dakota, were in the 1890s.
It stands to reason, no asphalt, no tall buildings, no car, truck, rail or aircraft exhaust. I would invite you to crunch the numbers yourself. It took me a lot of time because the research was for an article I wrote a couple of years ago. But it’s true to the best of my knowledge.
The other piece of information that is key here is that the USDA Hardiness Zone map has changed. Since 1990, Zone 3 and Zone 4 have shifted, and Zone 4 has crept northward 60 or 80 and sometimes 100 miles. It’s kind of a big deal because it tells us what extremes we have which, in turn, is information helpful to when we are planting crops.
If you look at a 1990 Hardiness Zone map, then look at one from 10 years ago, you’ll see a remarkable difference in the northern tier of North Dakota. When I moved to Ward County in 2002, there were indications that the map might change. As an example, there was one tiny spot of Zone 4 in the northern part of the county we call the gooseneck. About the same time, the government of Canada changed its map, making extreme southeastern Saskatchewan much warmer than it had been in the past. Then came the reality that almost all of northwestern North Dakota was changed to Zone 4 and only points in the Turtle Mountains north of Bottineau and points east remain in Zone 3.
It’s significant because the average temperatures in winter no longer drop below 30 below. Yes, I mentioned earlier about 37 below two years ago, but this is the average. And the best way to winter kill anything from winter wheat to apple trees is to expose them to extended periods of that type of cold, not just an overnight or two, but a good portion of the winter.
People disagreed with me when I told them I was growing produce in Zone 4. “You’re too far north to be Zone 4,” I was always told. First of all, I had that little bit of information that the zone was probably going to change, and when I saw the Canadian Hardiness Zone map change before USDA, that was credible enough for me to launch into these debates.
Furthermore, as a vegetable gardener, I knew in the early 2000s, what I could grow, and some of it wasn’t supposed to grow in a “Zone 3” environment. Well, it wasn’t. It was growing in a Zone 4 environment just like I thought. In fact, in some of those years, the ease of growing things like okra, sweet potatoes or peanuts was quite easy. And I’ll agree with you, the items I just named would actually struggle in Zone 3.
What it all tells us is that our environment is changing and becoming warmer. We don’t notice it because it’s such a slow process. But according to the David Suzuki Foundation, the earth has warmed 1 degree Celsius in the 20th century. Let’s look at data in another 25 years and compare the numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.