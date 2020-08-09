The Al Capone plot thickens…
Having visited the tunnels of Moose Jaw, in Saskatchewan, there is a lot of lore about Al Capone being in Moose Jaw during U.S. prohibition days. There’s also obscure history suggesting that Capone spent some time in Minot, but nobody seems to be able to confirm that. But all you have to do is connect the dots, or in this case, the steel rail, to find out that Al Capone did indeed visit Minot on numerous occasions. In fact, the Mob Museum in Las Vegas has information that Capone, and/or Capone’s henchmen, escorted railcar loads of rum and beer from Moose Jaw to Minot then on to Minneapolis and Chicago.
When we think about rum runners in the ‘20s, we think about a Model T crossing the border with a back seat full of contraband. Capone was a lot more sophisticated than that and used the Soo Line Railroad which is now Canadian Pacific.
There’s a lot more digging to do on this topic regarding Capone’s dealings in the Magic City, but in scratching the surface, there is information to indicate Capone had connections in Minot. Gord Steinke is a news anchor on Global TV in Edmonton. He wrote a book called “Crossing the Line” about Capone. Nearly the entire book is about Capone’s presence in Moose Jaw and southern Saskatchewan. Little, if any, is confirmation or verification that he did bring booze into North Dakota, but, apparently, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had a pretty thin presence on the border in the ‘20s so it was easy for Capone to get railcars full of booze through North Portal and into North Dakota.
In researching Capone’s link between Moose Jaw and Minot, it was discovered that Capone had befriended some people in Bienfait, Saskatchewan, a small town that’s 20 miles north of Columbus, N.D. Bienfait, of course, is on the CP Rail before it routes to Estevan and then Moose Jaw. That leads one to believe that if Capone was making friends, or buying friends, in small towns in Saskatchewan, he very well could have been doing it in North Dakota as well. And if you look at a map of North Dakota, you’ll see CP Rail running from Portal to Hankinson with a lot of little towns in between. There are plenty just from the 81-mile stretch from the border down to Minot: Portal, Flaxton, Bowbells, Kenmare, Donnybrook, Carpio, Foxholm, Burlington and Minot.
The real intrigue is to find out if Capone had friends in any of these North Dakota communities like he did in Bienfait. My place to begin was at the Mob Museum, but like Steinke, their information is largely about Capone in Moose Jaw. It’s actually quite interesting because Moose Jaw has made the tunnels under the city a tourism destination. The tunnels were built by Chinese immigrants in the 1880s to hide and avoid taxes, but the lore includes Capone using them in the 1920s to conceal his Prohibition liquor before it got shipped stateside. Supposedly, there are similar tunnels under Minot. If so, Minot hasn’t turned the tourism dollar that Moose Jaw has been doing.
When you talk to people in Kenmare about Capone possibly being there, you get a “oh, I suppose that’s possible.” But nobody knows for sure and there’s nothing written in local history. But there’s CP rail connecting all these communities, and that’s the common thread here.
Capone, sometimes called Scarface by the press, was a prominent gangster from Chicago and became “boss” of the Chicago Outfit. Capone’s goons were part of the gang warfare in north Chicago, and he wanted to consolidate control of bootlegging, gambling and prostitution by eliminating his rivals.
The gang violence reached its bloody climax in a garage on the north side of Chicago on Feb. 14, 1929, when seven men associated with Irish gangster George “Bugs” Moran, one of Capone’s longtime enemies, were shot to death by several men dressed as policemen. The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, as it is known, remains an unsolved crime and was never officially linked to Capone, but he was generally considered to have been responsible for the murders.
That gives you the idea of how much destructive power this man had. But why Minot, why Moose Jaw, why Bienfait? Were these places to get away and hide from other gangsters, elude police or just make a lot of money?
