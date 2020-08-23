The intrigue of DXing…
When I was in college, I was doing some serious research on FM radio waves and have since written a book called “The Angle Experiment,” available free online at your favorite bookstore. I still dabble in that research and have fun from time to time playing around with the radio dial.
While in college, however, I made some interesting discoveries that intrigued the dickens out of me as to why these things were happening. As an example, in the early ‘80s, there was a microwave tower north of Hazen that brought cable TV from MIDCO in Grand Forks. I used to drive up to that tower, park my car facing east and listen to FM from Grand Forks, Devils Lake, Winnipeg, even Roseau and Crookston, Minn. Somehow, the microwave tower was carrying separate frequency radio signals. If I wanted to listen to a UND hockey game, all I had to do was go up to the tower north of Hazen and tune into 104.3, and I’d get Sioux hockey.
Another example happened in 1985-86 while I was going to college and living with a roommate in an apartment in Bismarck. I had hooked up my home audio system to the cable TV wire, and I was getting WFMT, an FM radio station from Chicago that was broadcasting an easy listening and folk format on 98.7 FM. How could that be possible and be mixed right in with the Bismarck stations on the dial? Somehow, the signal traveled all the way to Bismarck, most likely by microwave, and stayed there.
Another example happened in Bismarck. I strung an ultra thin copper wire (a full wavelength) across the wall in my apartment where the wall meets the ceiling and ran the wire down to the back of the tuner. I did it in an effort to pick up KMHA, which is on 91.3 FM in New Town. In addition to that, however, I was also receiving KSQY on 95.1 FM in Rapid City. Bismarck and Rapid City are some 300 miles apart.
Certain weather conditions would knock these radio stations off the air, but I could generally tune in and turn up the volume with few disruptions or static in the signal. I didn’t know why this was happening, and it wasn’t until years later that I learned of a website called TV/FM Fool that can actually quantify a radio or TV frequency at your location. Apparently, the signals are always there, but you have to use a special means to get them. In my case it was copper, one of the best conductors of electricity, copper wire in my apartment and a copper radio antenna. To this day though, I remain puzzled about the Chicago station in my apartment.
Somewhere in my research, I ran across some information about people in remote areas of Australia who, because of their isolation on a cattle or sheep station, “reach out” or “DX” to pick up FM from Australian cities. In some of those cases, they were able to pick up select FM radio stations from the United States. Odd as that sounds, it does have an explanation. They’re getting these radio stations compliments of a phenomenon called tropospheric scatter which means the radio signal bounces off clouds and continues to bounce until they reach that listener in Australia’s outback.
As a result, there’s a lot more radio and TV signals around us than we realize. If you think about just the AM and FM radio dials, that’s a big frequency range. You also have TV signals, first responder frequencies, microwave frequencies and shortwave. Are these signals harmful? Most likely not unless you would be standing in the direct path of the frequency when it leaves its transmitter, and that would depend on how powerful the signal is.
There are some radio stations outside the United States that broadcast an outrageous amount of power. Once upon a time, CITI-FM in Winnipeg was pushing out 375,000 watts of power. That’s nearly four times the legal limit of the FCC in the United States. CITI no longer does that, but if you were standing under that tower in the old days and had a portable radio tuned in to 92.1, you’d probably fry the radio because of the intensity of the signal.
Normally we have to take extreme measures to get long-distance signals. It is possible, and if you want to cut the cord, there’s a lot available. DX, or distance listening and identifying, is something that started with shortwave radio but is now included with FM. It comes from telegraphic shorthand for distant or distance.
