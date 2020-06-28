Where have you been?...
I was talking to some friends the other day about strange things we’ve done and strange places we’ve been. If you look back on your life since you were, say, a teenager, you might surprise yourself when you recollect some of these events.
Through my travels in the Army, I’ve been in some pretty strange places including Doha, Qatar. Here is a city of 800,000 people that’s trying to have a western flair with places like Dairy Queen and Pepsi. Unfortunately, it’s a wanna be western city. The Arabic influence there is obvious, and when you drive around that city, you wonder if you are in Chicago or Baghdad.
I’ve also been in Iceland where we built bus stops on a naval base. It was June 2001, and since the summer solstice was happening, I grabbed my camera and went walking to the southwest part of the base so I could get pictures of the midnight sun. All of a sudden, six guys with weapons jumped out of a van telling me to stop and get in the van. They took me into a building where a Navy officer interrogated me for about 20 minutes, and I had to call my first sergeant to vouch for me. Apparently, I got a little too close to the flight line where FA 18 and British Tornado aircraft were staged. Once they knew my story was authentic, they escorted me to the edge of the base where I could get my 64-Degrees-North-Latitude photographs.
Another incident I would consider very unusual is when my college roommate and I went to the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup in 1995 in Regina. My gosh, it was cold that day, but we still had fun. During halftime, a number of us were in the men’s room huddled around propane heaters to keep warm. Somebody got to talking and the next thing we knew, we were on the field in the south end zone, and I’m snapping pictures of Doug Flutie and Mike Pringle like crazy. And nobody tried to stop me. Security must have assumed I was a sports photographer because I spent the entire second half of that game on the Grey Cup field.
Before I was married, I used to take mini vacations driving around North Dakota to try to get to places that I hadn’t been before. I don’t remember what year it was. I think it was the early ‘90s, but it was a hot, muggy day, and I was driving around in the Turtle Mountains when I decided I wanted a cold soft drink or some ice cream or something. I drove around until I found a small convenience store with those items. But as soon as I drove into the parking lot, I knew something was wrong because I saw a phone booth that said Manitoba Telephone Systems. Here I was in Canada and didn’t even realize I had crossed the border. I happened to have some loonies in my pocket so I paid for my ice cream and headed back exactly where I came from. The stress level didn’t drop until I could see the elevators at Bottineau.
Many years ago my brother took me to a St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Cardinals were playing the Cubs, the Budweiser beer was flowing on a hot, summer day, and we both drank too much. On the way out of the stadium, it started raining hard, and because we couldn’t immediately find my brother’s wife, we dashed to a building with a really small entryway with locked doors. At least it kept us out of the rain until the shower stopped. When we left, we drove around the other side of the building only to find it was the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
There was also a weekend I went to a football game in Winnipeg. After the game, I crossed the street and stopped into a tavern that was attached to the Polo Park Inn. It was kind of busy, and I was wearing a St. Louis Cardinals jersey and a First Nations guy came up to me and started talking smack to me about being a narc.I told him I was from North Dakota and that I didn’t know what he was talking about. He had a pool queue in his hand, and he was holding as if he was going to swing it at me. Then, he said he wanted to go outside, and I could see a knife handle sticking out of his boot. I have no idea where that came from.I began to argue with this guy about who I was and suddenly another guy playing pool quickly came up and started yelling at and beating on this guy. He apologized for the other guy’s behavior and said “Canadians don’t treat their guests like that.”
I’ve probably been in Winnipeg 500 times and that was the only time I ever had trouble.
