Funeral services were held at Hope Covenant Church in Grand Forks on Friday, June 25, 2021, for Pat Hodgins, 77, of Grand Forks and formally from Hannah, who passed away June 18, 2021, at her home in Grand Forks.
Pat was born in Langdon on May 23, 1944, to the late Vernon and Helen (Amble) Sherratt. She grew up in Sarles, graduating in 1962 with the last graduating class of Sarles High School. She married Roland “Gail” Hodgins on June 17, 1962, at the Sarles Presbyterian Church. They made their home on the “townline” 4 miles west of Hannah on the Hodgins Echo Farm, where they raised their 3 daughters. Throughout her life, she was involved in church activities at the Hannah Presbyterian Church and was also involved with the Order of Eastern Star in Hannah, Sarles, and later in Rolla. She was Worthy Matron of Doric Chapter in Hannah and later Worthy Matron of Eureka Chapter in Sarles. She was also the first woman Supervisor in the state of North Dakota. She served on the Cavalier County Soil Conservation board, replacing her Uncle Percy McLean of Sarles. She also worked several years at the Hannah Cafe and Grocery. She was known for her beautiful flower gardens on the farm. She loved to spend hours out in her perennial gardens tending her flowers. She was also an avid quilter; she made many quilts for family and friends. She also turned her woodworking hobby into a small cottage industry under the name of Echo Creations for several years. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s school activities, from music and dance performances to sports activities.
Pat is survived by her husband, Gail Hodgins; three children: Carla (Brian) Haaven Buchholtz of Grand Forks, Steph (Vince) Hodgins-Lentz of Christine, and Allison (Jefferson) Bey of Fargo; sister Connie (Charles) Johnson of Rotonda, Florida; seven grandchildren: Samantha (Garrison) Sunderland of Battle Creek, Mich., Megan (Matt) Bauduin of Fargo, Jon Haaven of Grand Forks, Julia Magnus (Eddie Palacios) of Battle Creek, Mich., Hannah Lentz of Fargo, Hunter Lentz of Christine and Gabriella Bey of Fargo; and three great-grandchildren: Kaius Sunderland, Amara Sunderland, Ilara Sunderland and Greta Bauduin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her oldest sister, Sharon Brink.
Arrangements were with Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks.
