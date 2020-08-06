Congratulations to the Langdon Red Sox 12U baseball team for earning 4th place in the ND 12U State B Cal Ripken Baseball Tournament. The tournament was held at the Park River Baseball Complex Thursday, July 30, through Saturday, August 1.
The Red Sox began Thursday with a big win over Watford City 19-4. The day ended with an 8-inning thriller when Langdon came back from a 5-1 deficit and beat Burlington 6-5 clinching a spot in the semifinals on Saturday.
Friday, Langdon took on Thompson, the team that would eventually win the tournament. The Red Sox fought hard to close the gap after a tough first inning left them trailing 0-11. They slowly chipped away coming up only 3 short with a final score of 10-13.
The semi-finals were full of tough competition with Langdon ending the first game at a 0-9 loss against Park River. The day closed for the Red Sox with the consolation game against Velva. It was a close fight in every inning ending with Velva 4 and Langdon 3.
A big thank you to Coach Kade Pengilly and several parents that coached the 12U boys through a great season.
