The Langdon Blades junior gold hockey team finished their regular season with two games, home and away, with the Fargo 16U team. The Blades won both games in convincing fashion, 11-0 and 9-1. With those two wins, Langdon secured the third seed in the upcoming State Junior Gold Hockey Tournament to be held in Sidney, MT, March 4-6. They will play Crosby in the first round of the tourney at 6:30 p.m. central time on March 4. The Blades ended their regular season with a league record of 12-8. A full tournament bracket can be found in this week Republican.
Langdon hosted Fargo on Feb. 22, and they stormed out with two goals in the first period by Sid and Peyton Ullyott, with two assists coming from Andy Muhs and one each by Hunter Feil and Cooper Zimmer. This opened the flood gates for a six goal second period by the Blades with three goals from Peyton, one from Sid, with Zimmer and Isak Dease each scoring one. Peyton, Sid, Feil, Zach Rostvet, Michael Kartes and Tanner Olson were all credited with assists in the scoring run. The Blades added three more goals in the third from Zimmer, Alex Gellner and Brady Regner, on assists from Gellner, Zimmer and Peyton Ullyott. Logan Harder had 13 saves for Langdon, and the Blades outshot the Freeze 66-13.
Playing the same Freeze team the next day in Fargo, the Blades started a little slowly with one goal in the first period from Zimmer, assisted by Peyton Ullyott. Langdon got it going in the second period with four goals by Feil, Zimmer, Muhs and Sid Ullyott on two assists by Olson and one each from Peyton Ullyott, Muhs and Olson. Dease, Olson and Feil would cap the scoring with goals in the third period. Harder would stop 18 shots, and the Blades outshot the Freeze 43-19.
