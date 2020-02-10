The Langdon Blades junior gold hockey team thought they had the weekend of January 31-February 2 off, but they found an opening in a tournament in Grand Rapids, MN, and ended up playing five games in what turned out to be a busy weekend. The Blades ended up taking third place in the tourney, going 2-2 in pool play then winning third place over Mahtomedi (MN) by a score of 5-1. In pool play they lost to Mahtomedi 6-5 in overtime and to the SF Flyers 4-3 but beat Moorhead 7-3 and Bloomington-Jefferson 5-4, with Peyton Ullyott scoring a goal with 11 seconds left to get the win. Langdon was the only North Dakota team in the tournament.
Highlights from the tourney included Cooper Zimmer scoring four goals in the first game versus Mahtomedi (he led the team with 10 totals goals in the tourney), and Sid Ullyott and Peyton Ullyott each had six total goals. Peyton Ullyott had six total assists including a playmaker with three versus Bloomington. Langdon goalie Logan Harder played well the whole tournament, and he came up big in the third place game, stopping 21 of 22 shots to get the win.
Up next for the Blades is a home game versus Northwood on February 8 at 5 p.m., and they then play on the road at Grand Forks, Fargo and Northwood the weekend of February 14-16.
