The Langdon Blades junior gold hockey team took to the road once again the weekend of February 14-16, playing three league games at Grand Forks, Fargo and Northwood. The Blades lost to the Stallions 5-4, were defeated by the Freeze 6-4 before beating winless Northwood 7-1. After the weekend, Langdon's record is now 10-8 in leagues games, which puts them in fourth place in the league standings. The Blades will play their final home game February 22 versus the Fargo 16U team then will travel to play the same squad on February 23.
In the opener of their three game trip, the Blades were down 1-0 at Grand Forks when their hottest goal scorer of late, Cooper Zimmer, put in a shot to tie the game on assists from Sid and Peyton Ullyott. The Stallions scored again only to see Langdon tie again on a goal from Danny Muhs on assists again from the Ullyotts. The Blades would answer another Stallions goal in the third as Zimmer found the net again on assists from Peyton Ullyott and Brady Regner. But Grand Forks would score two crucial goals down the stretch to win the game. Peyton scored with just less than 90 seconds left to make things interesting on assists from Zimmer and Sid Ullyott. Shot and save totals were not available.
The next day against Fargo, the Blades would get the first lead of the game on a score from Peyton Ullyott, assisted by Sid Ullyott. Trailing 2-1 late in the first period, the Blades tied the game exactly the opposite way with Sid scoring, assisted by Peyton. Sid Ullyott would get another goal in the third period as would Zimmer, but Fargo would score two late goals in the second period, one with just one second left, then two more in the third to get the win. Blades goalie Logan Harder had 26 saves, and Fargo outshot Langdon 32-28 for the game.
In their final game of the weekend at Northwood, the Blades would break up a scoreless tie in the second period with five unanswered goals, four of which were scored by Sid Ullyott, the other by Peyton Ullyott. Peyton had two assists in the scoring run plus one each by Zimmer, Muhs and Tanner Olson. Michael Kartes and Peyton Ullyott also got insurance goals in the third period with Sid Ullyott getting two assists and Olson picking up one. Harder had 36 saves in this one, and Langdon outshot Northwood 42-37.
